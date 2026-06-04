Da Vinci Labs launches Da Vinci Launchpad, its new venture studio for environmental-impact deep tech startups

Da Vinci Launchpad Logo Da Vinci Launchpad Presentation

Da Vinci Labs launches its new deep tech studio, offering a pathway from bootcamp to a 6-month incubation programme in 2027 for the green transition.

The Da Vinci Launchpad is open to all entrepreneurs convinced that science and technology must be tools for responsible transformation.” — Nadège Grabowski, Da Vinci Launchpad Programme Director

TOURS, FRANCE, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Da Vinci Labs today announces the official launch of the Da Vinci Launchpad , a studio dedicated to the emergence and support of deep tech startups committed to the environmental transition.The Da Vinci Launchpad brings together multidisciplinary expertise to foster a new generation of high-impact entrepreneurs. It will support projects in key fields such as quantum technologies, artificial intelligence and synthetic biology, with the aim of delivering concrete solutions to the major environmental and societal challenges of our time.This programme is supported by the regional France 2030 plan, backed by the Centre-Val de Loire Region and the French State, and coordinated by Bpifrance. It will be carried out in collaboration with all regional innovation stakeholders, including C-VaLo, the technology transfer office, and Pépite Centre-Val de Loire, as part of the framework of the Loire Valley Innov' Innovation Hub.“Our region has leading research laboratories and universities, yet a gap still remains between scientific output and the creation of startups. Only a small proportion of research outputs currently lead to the creation of high-impact companies,” says Stéphane Cordier, Regional Academic Delegate for Research and Innovation.“Da Vinci Labs is working precisely to bridge this gap, by supporting the emergence of deep tech startups in the region capable of developing breakthrough innovations with a positive environmental impact,” adds Anne Besnier, Vice-President of the Centre-Val de Loire Region in charge of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.The Da Vinci Launchpad pursues three main objectives: to identify and support entrepreneurial talent within research laboratories, to increase private and public investment in emerging startups, and to bring together the deep tech ecosystem to strengthen the region’s visibility at the European level.Bootcamp, Hacklab, Challenge: a deep tech pathway that transforms innovation into startups :Built on a practical and multidisciplinary approach, the programme offers an immersive pathway including a four-day training course dedicated to deep tech entrepreneurship (Da Vinci Bootcamp, from 29 June to 2 July 2026), hackathons to rapidly turn concepts into prototypes (Da Vinci Hacklab, from 2 to 4 October 2026) and a business plan competition (Da Vinci Challenge). The most promising projects emerging from this pathway will be selected for a six-month incubation programme starting from February 2027 and will be eligible for pre-seed funding.Participants will be invited to propose solutions addressing six major challenges: preserving biodiversity, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting a more resilient food system, improving energy production and storage, developing ecological and regenerative construction methods, and identifying sustainable alternatives to plastics.“We designed the Da Vinci Launchpad as a programme open to entrepreneurs from all backgrounds, united by the belief that science and technology are not ends in themselves, but tools for responsible transformation. Faced with environmental challenges, we promote an approach based on a balance between innovation and sobriety, between scientific progress, responsible uses and collective intelligence,” explains Nadège Grabowski, Director of the Da Vinci Launchpad programme.> About Da Vinci LabsInspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s multidisciplinary legacy, Da Vinci Labs is an incubator, accelerator and technology investor centred around deep tech for the planet. Its mission is to support the development of future deep tech leaders in key fields such as artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and quantum technologies, in order to address major environmental and societal challenges. Da Vinci Labs actively fosters the creation and growth of innovative startups in the Centre–Val de Loire region in France.As a member of the Zaz Ventures group, Da Vinci Labs draws upon a deeply rooted expertise in innovation ecosystems, deep tech and entrepreneurship. Zaz Ventures has successfully supported nearly 435 projects and startups, securing a total of €1.8 billion in non-dilutive funding, which includes a major acceleration of €1.4 billion achieved between 2021 and 2026.> About the France 2030 Investment PlanFrance 2030 embodies a dual ambition: to sustainably transform key sectors of the economy (health, energy, automotive, aerospace, space and more) through technological innovation and to position France not merely as a participant but as a leader in the world of tomorrow. From fundamental research and idea generation to the production of new products or services, France 2030 supports the entire innovation life cycle through to industrialisation.This unprecedented plan allocates €54 billion to ensure that companies, universities and research organisations fully succeed in their transitions within these strategic sectors. The goal is to enable them to respond competitively to ecological and global attractiveness challenges, and to foster the emergence of future leaders in fields of excellence. France 2030 is guided by two cross-cutting objectives: dedicating 50% of its expenditure to decarbonising the economy and 50% to emerging actors developing innovations that do not cause significant environmental harm (in line with the Do No Significant Harm principle).France 2030 is implemented collectively, shaped in consultation with economic, academic, local and European stakeholders to define strategic orientations and flagship actions. Project leaders are invited to submit proposals through open, rigorous and selective procedures in order to benefit from State support.The plan is overseen by the General Secretariat for Investment on behalf of the Prime Minister and implemented by the French Environment and Energy Management Agency (ADEME), the National Research Agency (ANR), Bpifrance and the Banque des Territoires.More information can be found at: info.gouv.fr/france-2030

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.