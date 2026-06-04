Pedestrian bridge demolition to close I-35 in Duluth the weekend of June 12 (June 3, 2026)

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DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be replacing the pedestrian bridge over I-35 just south of Mesaba Ave starting the week of June 8. The bridge demolition will require a full closure of I-35 and will start at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 12 and last until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 15.



Vehicle traffic on I-35 will be detoured on I-535 to Garfield Ave to Railroad St to 5th Ave W during that weekend. View the detour routes on 511. Motorists should expect delays. Following the weekend closure, motorists can expect lane shifts on I-35. There will be limited single lane closures and several overnight full closures later in the summer.



The bridge will close to pedestrian traffic at 7 a.m. on Friday, June 12 and will remain fully closed until project competition in October. There will be three different detour routes while other area work occurs. The first will follow the City of Duluth’s West Superior St reconstruction pedestrian detour route and will be marked with signage. Maps of all the routes and approximate timing can be found on the project website.

Please visit the project website for pedestrian detour maps and additional information.

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