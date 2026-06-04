The Beckage Firm Earns Ranking in Chambers and Partners USA Guide for Data Security & Privacy

Chambers USA Guide 2026 The Beckage Firm. Data Security & Privacy, AI & Crypto Law Firm.

The Beckage Firm earned Chambers USA recognition for Data Security & Privacy, underscoring its national leadership in cybersecurity law.

This recognition speaks to the breadth of our team’s capabilities across incident response, regulatory compliance, and emerging technology risks.” — Jesse Lemon, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beckage Firm , a women-owned law firm focused on data security and privacy, emerging tech, and litigation, has been ranked in the Chambers and Partners USA Guide for its work in Data Security & Privacy, marking another significant milestone for the firm’s nationally recognized practice.Chambers and Partners is widely regarded as one of the most respected legal directories in the world, conducting independent research and analysis based on feedback from clients and peers. Rankings in the USA Guide reflect not only technical legal ability, but also sustained client service, responsiveness, and impact within the industry.The Beckage Firm’s inclusion in the USA Guide highlights its work advising organizations on complex data security incidents, regulatory compliance, emerging technologies, and high-stakes litigation. Reflecting on the recognition, Jennifer Beckage, Managing Director of the firm, noted that it “is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team to delivering thoughtful, strategic counsel in a space that is constantly evolving.” She emphasized that as data risks continue to grow in complexity and scale, the firm remains focused on helping clients navigate these challenges with clarity and confidence.The ranking also underscores the firm’s depth of experience across incident response and cybersecurity matters. Jesse Lemon, Partner at The Beckage Firm, explained that the recognition “speaks to the breadth of our team’s capabilities across incident response, regulatory compliance, and emerging technology risks,” adding that the firm is proud to support clients in managing critical data security challenges while staying at the forefront of developments in privacy and cybersecurity law.This latest Chambers recognition builds on a series of recent honors for both the firm and its leadership. The Beckage Firm was peer nominated as a finalist for Cyber Law Firm of the Year at the Zywave Cyber Risk Awards, further reinforcing its position in the cybersecurity legal space. Jennifer Beckage was also recognized as a Top Incident Response Attorney in the United States for the ninth consecutive year, reflecting her longstanding leadership and national reputation in incident response.In addition, the firm was awarded Best Use of Technology at the Law.com Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards, highlighting its commitment to innovation and the strategic use of technology to enhance client outcomes.The Beckage Firm advises clients across industries on data security, privacy, incident response, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency fraud, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firm continues to play a key role in helping organizations prepare for, respond to, and recover from increasingly complex data-related risks.For more information, visit https://thebeckagefirm.com/ and follow The Beckage Firm on LinkedIn Attorney Advertisement – Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes

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