Chelsea Oakes to Appear on Mompreneurs TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chelsea Oakes, swim safety educator and business owner, is set to appear on Mompreneurs TV, where she will share insights on creating meaningful work while helping families build essential water-safety skills for their children.Mompreneurs is a cinematic docu-series showcasing mothers who have built real businesses and created financial independence, by capturing their personal and professional journeys, strategies, and impact. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features inspiring women whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Oakes will explore the importance of water safety education and how focused, results-driven learning can help children develop lifesaving swimming skills. She breaks down how consistent training, family commitment, and practical safety habits can reduce risks around water and build confidence for both children and parents.Viewers will walk away with a practical perspective on the value of water safety and the role mothers can play in creating both family security and financial independence.Chelsea’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.mompreneurstv.com/chelsea-oakes

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