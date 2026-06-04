BEEKEEPER’S NATURALS ANNOUNCES FIRST CHILDREN’S BOOK BY FOUNDER CARLY KREMER: LITTLE BEE AND THE BLOOM

"Bright-eyed figural characterizations of the flower and bees lend a retro vibe to this playful view of the pollination cycle." —Publisher's Weekly

I hope Little Bee and the Bloom reminds children how even the smallest acts of kindness, courage, and curiosity can help something beautiful grow.” — Carly Kremer

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beekeepers' Naturals is pleased to announce the first children’s book from founder Carly Kremer, Little Bee and The Bloom, publishing on September 1, 2026, by Tiny Torch Books, an imprint of The Collective Book Studio.This delightful children’s picture book takes young readers on a journey of discovery, exploring the wonders of pollination and the vital role bees play in our world.The book follows Little Bee as her life changes forever when a new flower friend sparks a plan to spread blooms far and wide, discovering the magic of pollination along the way. Illustrations by Katie Hunt blend with the story’s playful, gently rhyming to help to explain how bees impact the food we eat and the health of our environment. Key bee terms and simple tips for helping pollinators are woven throughout in a way that’s digestible for young readers.“Writing Little Bee and the Bloom has been such a heartfelt journey for me,” says Carly Kremer. “I wanted to create a story that reminds children how even the smallest acts of kindness, courage, and curiosity can help something beautiful grow. My hope is that young readers will see a little of themselves in Little Bee and come away feeling inspired to nurture the world around them—and each other—with love and compassion.”“We are so happy to partner with Beekeeper’s Naturals to create Little Bee and the Bloom, a book that beautifully combines storytelling, education, and environmental awareness,” said Angela Engel, founder and publisher of Tiny Torch Books and The Collective Book Studio. “This collaboration represents the perfect union of two mission-driven brands that believe in inspiring curiosity, nurturing young readers, and helping children better understand and care for the natural world. Carly has created a special story that celebrates the magic of bees and the importance of protecting our planet.”Carly Kremer founded Beekeeper’s Naturals in 2017 after years of battling an autoimmune condition. The company makes clean, bee-powered remedies that connect ancient medicine with modern science. Today, the brand is one of the most recognized in the supplement space, with a bottle of their Immune Support Spray sold every 15 seconds.About Carly KremerCarly Kremer is a mother, beekeeper, and the founder of Beekeeper’s Naturals, a health company reinventing medicine with clean, bee-powered remedies. She’s a passionate activist for pollinator protection and hopes this book will help kids see bees as magical, vital creatures they are. When she’s not beekeeping or R&D Beekeeper’s Naturals latest products, you can find her adventuring with her husband, daughter, and their dog, Minnie.About Beekeeper’s NaturalsCarly Kremer founded Beekeeper’s Naturals in 2017 with a mission to reinvent the medicinecabinet with clean, science-backed remedies powered by the hive. Beekeeper’s Naturals harness clinically proven bee-derived ingredients like propolis and superfood honey to support whole body health–from your immune system and sinuses to your gut and brain. Every product is formulated with doctors and every batch is tested by third-party labs for contaminants like pesticides and heavy metals. Beekeeper's brings science and nature together, making it possible to take control of your health without compromise.About Tiny Torch Books and The Collective Book StudioTiny Torch Books is devoted to crafting beautiful books that excite, engage, and inspire kids. They publish stories that ignite ideas and curiosity, and that lay the foundation for a lifetime love of reading. For more information visit: www.TinyTorchBooks.com The Collective Book Studio is a woman-owned, independent publisher based in the Bay Area dedicated to creating high-quality, beautifully crafted books that celebrate diverse voices and empower storytelling. Their unique publishing model creates a true partnership between author and publisher, meaning authors can spend time doing what they love while they take care of everything else. The Collective Book Studio books are distributed by Simon & Schuster, a global leader in general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for readers of all ages.For more information, visit http://www.TheCollectiveBook.Studio About Katie HuntKatie Hunt is an illustrator specializing in children’s books, blending traditional and digital media. Her favorite tools include watercolor, colored pencil, and gouache. Inspired by everyday life, nature, and her children, she brings a touch of whimsy and warmth to every piece. Katie lives in Upstate New York with her husband, three kids, a dog, three cats, and a bearded dragon named Rupert.

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