Galen College of Nursing Expanding in Houston with New Clear Lake Campus

To meet the growing demand for nursing education in the Upper Gulf Coast, Galen College of Nursing is expanding its presence in the Greater Houston area.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- To meet the rapidly growing demand for high-quality nursing education in the Upper Gulf Coast, Galen College of Nursing is officially expanding its presence in the Greater Houston area. Enrollment is now open for Galen’s brand-new campus located at 455 E Medical Center Blvd in Webster, just down the road from Space Center Houston.The new southeast Houston location marks Galen's second campus in the market, following the successful opening of its first northwest Houston campus (11210 Equity Drive) in 2022. This second location underscores Galen's mission of expanding access to nursing education directly into the communities that need it most.“While we are thrilled with our growth across the country and right here in the Greater Houston area, what truly drives us is making high-quality nursing education more accessible to future caregivers,” said Mark Vogt, Galen CEO. “This new campus allows us to bring our student-focused programs closer to home for southeast Houston students, ensuring our graduates enter the workforce confident, compassionate, and prepared for practice.”Galen’s new Houston Clear Lake campus will first offer the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. Students who enroll at Galen College of Nursing can earn their BSN in as little as three years.As one of the nation’s largest nursing educators for more than 35 years, Galen College of Nursing is dedicated to offering exceptional student support and programs emphasizing clinical-based, hands-on learning that prepares graduates for a rewarding career in nursing.As part of the HCA Healthcare family, Galen is proud to expand its presence across the Greater Houston area. By combining Galen’s specialized educational model with HCA Healthcare’s extensive clinical footprint, we are uniquely positioned to meet the high demand for top-tier nursing education, empowering area students to deliver exceptional care and build a healthier tomorrow."As our communities continue to grow, so does the need for highly skilled, compassionate nurses," said Michelle Bookout, chief nursing executive for HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division. "The opening of Galen's Clear Lake campus expands access to nursing education for students across southeast Houston while helping address the growing demand for caregivers in our region. Together, Galen College of Nursing and HCA Healthcare are creating pathways for future nurses to learn, grow and ultimately deliver exceptional care to the communities we serve."Galen College of Nursing offers four term starts throughout the year, making it more convenient than ever to begin your nursing education journey. Prospective students ready to take the next step toward a career in nursing are encouraged to apply now for the upcoming July 6 term start.To learn more about Galen College of Nursing or inquire about the admissions process, call 877-233-7040 or visit galencollege.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.