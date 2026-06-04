Newpoint Advisors Corporation Launches Cash Flow Quiz to Help Scaling Business Owners Identify Cash Flow Risks

Newpoint Advisors Corporation Logo Ken Yager, President at Newpoint Advisors Corporation

Newpoint's quiz helps business owners better understand the critical role cash flow modeling plays in long-term business success.

This quiz gives business leaders a quick but powerful view of just how far off course a company may be cash flow wise.” — Kenneth R. Yager, President of Newpoint Advisors Corporation

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newpoint Advisors Corporation has announced the launch of its new Cash Flow Quiz , an interactive assessment designed to help scaling business owners better understand the critical role cash flow modeling plays in long-term business success.The Cash Flow Quiz highlights a simple but often overlooked truth: businesses that operate without a clear cash flow model are significantly more vulnerable to financial strain, lender pressure, and unexpected downturns. By contrast, companies with disciplined forecasting and visibility are better positioned to grow, secure financing, and navigate uncertainty.“If you don’t have a clear picture of your cash flow, you’re making decisions in the dark,” said Ken Yager, President of Newpoint Advisors Corporation. “This quiz gives business leaders a quick but powerful view of just how far off course a company may be cash flow wise whether they are struggling or growing fast.”Who Should Take the Quiz?The Cash Flow Quiz is designed for small to medium-sized business owners and executives to learn more about their financial health.Business owners are encouraged to complete the quiz for their own company. Accountants, bankers, and other trusted advisors can also take the quiz on behalf of a current or former client to evaluate financial visibility and risk exposure.The quiz may be taken as many times as desired and for as many businesses as needed, making it a practical tool for professionals managing multiple client relationships.What Participants GainUpon completion, participants receive immediate results that identify their ability to see the future or if they are living with blind spots related to financial forecasting and cash flow management. The assessment is designed to spark informed conversations and encourage proactive financial planning before challenges escalate.As participants review their results and develop questions, Newpoint Advisors offers follow-up guidance.“We don’t believe in pointing out problems without helping solve them,” added Yager. “If your results raise questions, one of our advisors will spend the time needed to help you think through next steps.”To take the Cash Flow Quiz or to speak with an advisor, contact Newpoint Advisors Corporation.About Newpoint Advisors CorporationNewpoint Advisors Corporation is a North American financial advisory firm dedicated to improving troubled and financially underperforming businesses with revenues of $5–50 million for a fixed fee and on a fixed timeline. Since 2013, Newpoint has recovered $1,918 billion in debt and helped save 15,754 jobs.

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