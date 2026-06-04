ATAMMC Celebrates National CPR & AED Awareness Week: Learn a Skill, Save a Life

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (June 3, 2026) – The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) proudly recognizes National CPR and AED Awareness Week from June 1–7, emphasizing the critical importance of learning and maintaining CPR and AED skills. This initiative aims to empower our community with the knowledge and skills necessary to act swiftly in emergencies, ultimately saving lives.

CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and AED (Automated External Defibrillator) training are vital components of emergency response. Each year, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of hospitals in the United States, with approximately 70 percent of these emergencies happening at home. Immediate CPR and AED use can double a person’s chance of survival. As Larry Barnes, Training Instructor for the ATAMMC Department of Education, states, “CPR helps you increase a person’s chance of survivability by providing care until a higher level of care arrives.”

At ATAMMC, our commitment to preparedness is reflected in our comprehensive training programs, which are designed in conjunction with the Military Training Network and the American Red Cross. Our instructors train personnel at 16 satellite locations throughout the National Capital Region, serving active duty military, civilians, and DHA contractors. We offer courses in Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Life Support (ALS), and Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS). ATAMMC trainers ensure that medical personnel are adept at navigating emergency crash carts, allowing for immediate interventions during critical moments.

This week, we encourage military spouses, teens, and retirees to seek out local CPR and AED certification classes. By learning how to perform effective chest compressions and operate an AED, individuals can become the ultimate line of defense for loved ones in need.

“Being an instructor here at ATAMMC is incredibly rewarding because you aren't just teaching a checklist of steps; you are actively empowering our military and civilian medical personnel with the confidence and precision they need to save lives,” adds Barnes.

As part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that our skillsets remain current and polished, ATAMMC is dedicated to providing continuous training and support to our staff and community. We believe that preparedness is key to safeguarding our beneficiaries and responding effectively to emergencies.

Join us in celebrating National CPR and AED Awareness Week. Learn a skill, save a life; it starts with you.