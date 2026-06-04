USDA Rural Development Celebrates National Homeownership Month

(Washington, D.C. June 1, 2026) – Today, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Acting Under Secretary Todd Lindsey kicked off National Homeownership Month by highlighting the Trump Administration’s commitment to expanding access to housing and helping more Americans, especially first-time homebuyers, realize the dream of homeownership. “Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and the Administration is focused on growing first time homeownership, making home borrowing more accessible by cutting barriers, helping families build equity and long-term financial security,” said Lindsey. “USDA Rural Development is playing a key role by delivering real solutions for rural communities across the country.” Homeownership remains one of the most effective ways for families to build wealth and a stronger financial future. Throughout the month of June, USDA is showcasing programs that make it easier for individuals and families to buy, build, or repair homes in rural areas. USDA Rural Development’s single-family housing programs are designed to support first-time homebuyers, working families, and those looking to invest in their rural communities. USDA RD’s programs include:

USDA is also working closely with lenders, builders, and community partners to streamline processes, reduce regulatory burdens, and expand awareness of available programs. Throughout National Homeownership Month, USDA will host events nationwide to connect rural Americans with resources and opportunities that make homeownership more attainable. USDA Rural Development programs support not only housing, but also the broader economic foundation of rural America by investing in infrastructure, community facilities, and local economies to ensure rural communities remain strong, self-sufficient, and positioned for long-term growth and stability. To learn more about USDA Rural Development housing programs, visithttp://www.rd.usda.gov/or contact a Rural Development State Office.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.