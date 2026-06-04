Michigan Army National Guard SRP Supports Soldier Readiness at Camp Grayling, MI

GRAYLING, Mich. — Approximately 3,000 Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers participated in a Soldier Readiness Processing (SRP) at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center in Grayling, Michigan, to ensure that they are deployable and fit to serve.

“Medical screens allow us to identify any deficiencies with the Soldiers’ medical readiness,” said Sgt. James Hickey, a noncommissioned officer with the Michigan Army National Guard SRP medical personnel. “Doing large units at a time like this allows us to get a large percentage of the overall force processed so they can rectify those issues before it comes time for them to deploy or separate.”

The Michigan Army National Guard SRP serves as a critical component in maintaining readiness across the force. Soldier Readiness Processing is a comprehensive review of Soldiers’ medical, dental, administrative, and personnel records. The process helps identify and resolve issues before they affect mission readiness, ensuring Soldiers remain prepared to execute the nation’s call when needed.

SRP is classified into two levels: Level I is conducted annually, and Level II is conducted prior to unit mobilization. Level I covers the preparation and completion of personnel, medical, administrative, and readiness records. Level II Soldier Readiness Processing must be conducted prior to movement to ensure Soldiers meet deployment requirements.

“SRP contributes to your unit ratings for deployability,” said Sgt. 1st Class Chelsea Herman, a Michigan Army National Guard SRP administrative noncommissioned officer. “Not only that, but it contributes to your overall capacity for Soldiers going out the door. It helps make sure any issues or problems are addressed so your unit is capable of completing the mission and task at hand.”

Throughout the event, Soldiers moved through multiple stations, each with a packeted checklist in hand. Administrative professionals, medical personnel, and unit leaders worked together to verify requirements, update records, and address any current or past deficiencies. Cadre members direct Soldiers throughout the event, going through multiple buildings; following signs going to and from immunizations, dental and service provider stations to their next requirement.

“NCOs manage the system created. They ensure accountability, proper standard operating procedures are followed, and all resources needed are provided, while also monitoring individuals’ health.” said Staff Sgt. Rebecca Hillman is a noncommissioned officer with the Michigan Army National Guard SRP medical personnel. At the event Soldiers went through stations that included medical and administrative support, legal, Family Readiness Resources, and religious support services.

“The providers play a critical role in reviewing all of the Soldiers’ medical readiness indicators,” said Maj. Mark Glotkowski, Michigan Army National Guard medical provider section officer in charge. “Vision, dental, and hearing are evaluated to determine if Soldiers still meet Army standards for duty. We are also identifying any Soldiers who might have a new injury that prevents them from performing their duties.”

For Soldiers, SRP provides a clear picture of individual and unit readiness.

“It prepares me, as well as my unit, to understand what elements we are lacking to be fully mission capable,” said Cadet Cecelia Jacuzzo, Michigan Army National Guard, 1171 MCAS. “It allows each individual to know their faults, as well as receive advice efficiently and effectively.”

The event helped ensure Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers are medically, administratively, and personally prepared to meet mission requirements. Through coordinated support from medical personnel, administrative staff, leaders, and readiness professionals, SRP continues to strengthen the force and prepare Soldiers for future missions.

By bringing Soldiers, leaders, administrative professionals, and medical personnel together in one location, SRP streamlines the readiness process and reinforces the Army’s commitment to maintaining a capable and deployable force.