Florida Event Decor Delivers Custom Corporate Event Design and Trade Show Booths Across Florida

Florida Event Decor provides custom corporate event design, scenic fabrication, and themed decor for brands including Disney, eBay, LaCroix, KFC, and MillerCoors across Florida. Florida Event Decor designs and fabricates custom trade show booths with branded scenic elements, custom lighting, and interactive displays for conventions across Florida. Florida Event Decor creates immersive themed environments for corporate galas, VIP receptions, and brand experiences statewide, from Orlando to Miami and Tampa.

Florida Event Decor provides custom fabrication, stage sets, themed decor, and trade show booth design for corporate events from Orlando to Miami and statewide.

Companies are realizing that a generic booth does not cut it anymore. The brands that win at trade shows invest in a custom environment.” — Jacob Becker, Owner, Florida Event Decor

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Event Decor, one of Florida's leading corporate event decor and custom fabrication companies, continues to serve as a trusted design and production partner for brands, event planners, and corporate teams hosting events throughout the state. Headquartered in Orlando with operations serving Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Jacksonville, Sarasota, Naples, and communities across Florida, the company provides full-service corporate event design, custom scenic fabrication, themed decor, stage set construction, trade show booth design, event furniture rentals, lighting, and floral services.With nearly two decades of experience producing corporate event environments for some of the most recognized brands in the country, Florida Event Decor has built a reputation for delivering high-impact visual experiences that align with brand standards and organizational goals. The company has recently produced work for Disney, eBay, LaCroix, KFC, and MillerCoors — projects that reflect the company's ability to execute across a wide range of industries, event formats, and creative briefs."Every brand has a story they are trying to tell at their event," said Jacob Becker, owner of Florida Event Decor. "Our job is to build the physical environment that brings that story to life. Whether it is a themed gala for five hundred guests or a ten-by-ten trade show booth, the level of craftsmanship and attention to detail is the same."The company's custom fabrication team designs and builds purpose-built scenic structures, branded stage sets, dimensional signage, themed environments, and experiential activations from their production facility in Orlando. Every element is designed in-house, fabricated on-site, and transported to event venues across the state for professional installation and strike. That vertically integrated model gives Florida Event Decor complete control over quality, timelines, and creative execution — eliminating the communication gaps and coordination headaches that come with outsourcing to multiple vendors.A growing area of focus for the company is custom trade show booth design and fabrication. As more corporations invest in trade show presence across Florida's active convention market, Florida Event Decor has seen increasing demand for custom-built booth environments that go beyond standard pipe-and-drape setups. The company designs and fabricates trade show booths that incorporate branded scenic elements, custom lighting, interactive displays, product showcases, and meeting areas — all engineered for efficient setup and teardown at convention venues across the state."Trade show booths have become one of our fastest-growing service lines," Becker added. "Companies are realizing that a generic booth does not cut it anymore. The brands that win at trade shows are the ones that invest in a custom environment that draws people in and communicates their value proposition before a single conversation happens. That is exactly what we build."Beyond trade show booths, Florida Event Decor's service portfolio covers the full spectrum of corporate event design. The company produces custom stage sets for keynote presentations and award ceremonies, themed environments for corporate galas and VIP receptions, branded activations for product launches and experiential marketing events, and elegant decor packages for welcome receptions, executive dinners, and after parties. The conceptual design team works directly with event planners and corporate marketing teams using detailed renderings and visual presentations to guide every project from initial concept through final execution.The company also provides premium event furniture and linen rentals through its sister company, Chic Event Furniture. The combined offering allows corporate clients and event planners to source custom decor, furniture, linens, and accessories through a single vendor — streamlining logistics and ensuring visual consistency across every element of the event environment.Florida Event Decor's process begins with a creative consultation to understand the event scope, venue, guest count, timing, and objectives. The team then develops a customized proposal with conceptual designs tailored to the specific venue and event requirements. From there, the fabrication and logistics teams manage every aspect of the build, transportation, installation, and post-event breakdown.The company serves corporate event markets across the entire state of Florida, with particular strength in the Orlando, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, and Jacksonville markets. Event planners and corporate teams interested in custom event decor, trade show booth design, or any of the company's services can visit the website or contact the team directly for a complimentary creative consultation and custom proposal.

Florida Event Decor — Custom Corporate Event Design and Fabrication

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