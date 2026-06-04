Tom LeNoble Selected As Top Confidential Leadership Advisor of the Year By IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Tom LeNoble at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Tom LeNoble as Top Confidential Leadership Advisor of the Year for 2026 for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the coaching and leadership development industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a select few members are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, leadership abilities, academic achievements, and contributions to their communities. Honorees are recognized for their influence, innovation, and ability to inspire meaningful change within their industries and beyond. Mr. LeNoble will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP’s 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the iconic The Plaza Hotel this December.IAOTP Awards GalaWith more than three decades of professional experience, Mr. LeNoble has established himself as a respected leadership advisor, executive coach, speaker, and entrepreneur. Known for his thoughtful and deeply reflective approach, he works with founders, executives, and nonprofit leaders who are navigating pivotal moments in both leadership and life. His work focuses on helping individuals uncover clarity, alignment, and purpose during times of transition, growth, and organizational change.Mr. LeNoble is the Founder and CEO of Opening Pathways Collective, a platform dedicated to exploring the intersection of leadership, identity, resilience, and meaningful transformation. Through his work, he creates space for individuals and teams to examine the deeper dynamics that shape decision-making, communication, and leadership over time. He is also the host of the Opening Pathways Podcast, where he shares insights and conversations centered around personal growth, leadership, and intentional living.Over the course of his distinguished career, Mr. LeNoble has held leadership positions with globally recognized companies, including Facebook, Walmart.com, Palm, and high growth startups[TL1.1] during periods of significant growth and transformation. These experiences, combined with personal health challenges[TL2.1] that required him to continually reexamine resilience, identity, and purpose, have shaped the perspective and insight he brings to his coaching and leadership work today. Mr. LeNoble has been recognized for his ability to help individuals and organizations navigate complexity with greater clarity, intention, and authenticity. Those who work with him often describe his unique ability to notice what others overlook and ask the questions that create transformational shifts in perspective and direction.In addition to leading Opening Pathways Collective, Mr. LeNoble currently serves as CEO of Academy for Coaching Excellence, where he helps develop and mentor future coaches and leaders. He is also a leadership coach with the Miller Center for Global Impact, supporting entrepreneurs and mission-driven leaders who are creating meaningful impact around the world.Mr. LeNoble is equally dedicated to philanthropy and community service. He currently serves as Board Chair for Unity Church of San Francisco and as a Board Member for Maui Academy of Performing Arts. He is also Co-Founder of the Taranga L.W. Foundation, an organization focused on supporting wellness, healing, education, and underserved communities through meaningful local initiatives.Throughout his illustrious career, Tom LeNoble. has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year he will be considered for a feature in TIP magazine. In December he will be honored at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC for his selection as Top Confidential Leadership Advisor of the Year.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, “We are honored to welcome Tom LeNoble into the IAOTP family. His extraordinary leadership experience, dedication to helping others navigate growth and transformation, and his ability to inspire meaningful change make him truly deserving of this recognition. We look forward to celebrating his many accomplishments at the Annual Awards Gala and seeing all the incredible things he will continue to achieve.”Looking back, Mr. LeNoble attributes his success to his resilience, perseverance, life experiences, and the mentors who guided him along the way. When not working, he enjoys speaking, mentoring, philanthropy, and spending time with family and community. Looking ahead, he remains committed to helping others lead and live with greater alignment, purpose, and meaningful impact.For more information please visit: https://openingpathwayscollective.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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