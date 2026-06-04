SportWrench and VolleyStation Partner to Eliminate Paper Scorekeeping and Power the Future of Volleyball Tournament Data

Partnership delivers the deepest scoring integration available in volleyball tournament software, completely free to SportWrench customers

Timing is everything in volleyball events, and the minutes saved through courtside roster verification add up over the course of a tournament.” — Eugene Tichenor, GM of SportWrench

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OTTO SPORT AI today announced a new integration between its flagship Volleyball Tournament solution, SportWrench, and VolleyStation that fully digitizes scorekeeping for volleyball events, eliminating paper-based workflows and replacing them with a faster, more accurate, and fully connected system.For years, large volleyball tournaments have relied on manual processes: printing thousands of scoresheets, distributing them across courts, and re-entering results after matches conclude. At major events, this can require tens of thousands of printed pages, dozens of staff hours, and late nights—introducing both inefficiencies and opportunities for error.With the new and completely free VolleyStation integration, that entire workflow is replaced by a seamless digital experience. More importantly, the integration doesn’t just digitize scoring, it fundamentally improves how matches are managed and verified at the court level. With a simple, one-click activation inside SportWrench, event operators can enable a unified scoring and rostering system. Match details, team rosters, and athlete data are automatically synced between platforms, giving officials everything they need before the first whistle.At the court level, officials and scorekeepers access matches via QR code, instantly loading the full match context—including verified team rosters—directly within the VolleyStation interface. From there, scoring, substitutions, and match submission all happen in one place and are visible in real time.This creates a critical advantage:- Full rostering visibility at courtside, without switching systems- Pre-match roster verification, ensuring athletes on the court match official records- Improved security and compliance, reducing the risk of ineligible players- Faster match starts, with roster checks completed before the referee team arrives- On-time courts, with no delays from manual validation or missing paperwork“Timing is everything in volleyball events, and the minutes saved through courtside roster verification add up over the course of a tournament,” said Eugene Tichenor, GM of SportWrench. “When officials can quickly verify players and start matches faster, it leads to more courts running on time by the end of the day.”Once a match is complete, officials digitally verify and submit results, triggering an instant update back into SportWrench and automatically advancing brackets and publishing scores.This integration marks the first phase of a broader partnership between OTTO SPORT AI and VolleyStation, with new capabilities for both SportWrench and University Athlete to be unveiled in the coming weeks. Event Operators will be able to use SportWrench’s proprietary event management software to track real time status of each court in their event, regardless if it's in front of them or in another facility across town. The live scoring information will then be shared with University Athlete and made available to college coaches natively within the UA app. This means college coaches can check the status of courts nearby or thousands of yards away, to make sure they won't miss the opportunity to recruit athletes they have on their radar.About VolleyStationVolleyStation is a leading sports-tech platform built to revolutionize how volleyball organizations, leagues, and federations manage their events and data worldwide. Its comprehensive, data-driven ecosystem includes advanced competition management, electronic scoring, streaming solutions, and elite performance analytics software. As a dominant global force trusted by over 500 clients in 30 countries, VolleyStation serves as the official technology provider for elite organizations like the FIVB and Volleyball World, major US professional leagues including LOVB, MLV, and Athletes Unlimited, as well as the NCAA Division 1 volleyball programs."About OTTO SPORT AIOTTO SPORT AI is a portfolio of intelligent technology platforms built to revolutionize the way youth sports teams and organizations manage their players, events, and operations, on and off the field or court. Its products include SportWrench, the leading volleyball tournament management and ticketing platform; University Athlete, the leading volleyball recruiting network used by college coaches and athletes nationwide; and OTTO SPORT, an AI-driven operating system for club and team management. Built by industry-leaders in youth sports, OTTO SPORT AI delivers modern, intuitive and AI-driven tools that remove friction, increase insights, and create better connections, so athletes, families, coaches, and administrators can grow, compete, and thrive.Media Contact:Jody Vogelaar

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