Trial Attorney Blaine M. Brown Earns Multiple 2026 Legal Industry Honors

Brown was recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star, Best Lawyers: One to Watch, and Martindale-Hubbell Client Champion Platinum

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OC Trial Group, APC announces that co-founder and trial attorney Blaine M. Brown has received multiple 2026 professional honors, including recognition by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star for the fifth consecutive year, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, and Martindale-Hubbell as a Client Champion Platinum recipient.Brown has earned the Martindale-Hubbell Client Champion Platinum distinction for three consecutive years, reflecting continued positive client feedback and service-focused representation. The award recognizes attorneys based on the quantity and quality of client reviews, with the Platinum level reserved for attorneys who maintain an average review score of 4.5 or higher across at least 10 client reviews.The 2026 recognitions reflect Brown’s continued work handling high-stakes disputes involving trusts and estates, financial elder abuse, wrongful death, and personal injury claims. As co-founder of OC Trial Group, Brown regularly represents fiduciaries, beneficiaries, individuals, families, and injured persons in complex litigation matters throughout California.“Receiving these recognitions is especially meaningful because they reflect both peer evaluation and client feedback,” said Brown. “We work closely with people facing stressful and deeply personal disputes, and earning their trust matters to us.”In addition to his 2026 honors from Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers, and Martindale-Hubbell, Brown holds Avvo’s “Superb 10/10” rating and was previously recognized by Top Verdict for the No. 1 California settlement involving elder financial abuse, fraud, and embezzlement.These recognitions reflect both Brown’s litigation work and OC Trial Group’s continued focus on trial-ready preparation, personalized representation, and client service.About OC Trial Group, APCOC Trial Group, APC is an Orange County law firm based in San Juan Capistrano, California, with a second office in Newport Beach. The firm represents fiduciaries, beneficiaries, individuals, families, and businesses in trust and estate litigation, trust administration, estate planning, elder abuse, personal injury, and wrongful death matters.OC Trial Group, APC29122 Rancho Viejo Rd., Suite 211San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

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