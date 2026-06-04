Green Beret Foundation and National Park Trust Partner to Launch Warrior Sportsmen Family Expeditions

The Green Beret Foundation (GBF) provides emergency and ongoing support to all generations of U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers and their families. Initial outings are planned for October 15-18, 2026, at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, home to the 3rd and 5th Special Forces Groups, and in Spring 2027 at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, home to the 10th Special Forces Group.

New program brings Special Forces families into America's national parks through guided outdoor experiences

SOUTHERN PINES, NC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Green Beret Foundation (GBF) and National Park Trust announced today a new partnership to launch the Warrior Sportsmen Family Expeditions, an outdoor program designed to connect active duty Special Forces soldiers, veterans, military spouses, and their families with the healing power of America's national parks.The program is an expansion of GBF's Warrior Sportsmen Program Portfolio and reflects the organization's core ethos of promoting strength in mind, body, and spirit. Through the partnership, eligible families will have the opportunity to participate in a range of guided outdoor experiences, including hiking, fly fishing, multiday camping, and ranger-led programming across some of the country's most iconic landscapes.Initial outings are planned for October 15-18, 2026, at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, home to the 3rd and 5th Special Forces Groups, and in Spring 2027 at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, home to the 10th Special Forces Group. Learn more and sign up to receive updates here. "National Park Trust is honored to work alongside the Green Beret Foundation and the families of the Special Forces Regiment to create opportunities for connection, healing, and time together in the outdoors," said Grace Lee, Executive Director of National Park Trust. "These families have given so much in service to our country, and we are proud to help provide experiences that foster resilience, strengthen family bonds, and create lasting memories in our nation's parks and public lands.""The Green Beret Foundation was built on the belief that strength in mind, body, and spirit extends beyond the individual soldier to the entire family," said Charlie Iacono, President and CEO of Green Beret Foundation. "The Warrior Sportsmen Family Expeditions give our Special Forces families the chance to reconnect with each other and with the incredible natural spaces that make this country worth defending. We are proud to partner with National Park Trust to make these experiences possible, and we look forward to growing this program so that more families can benefit for years to come."GBF and National Park Trust have designed the Warrior Sportsmen Family Expeditions as an ongoing program, with plans to expand to at least one outing per quarter as additional funding and national brand partnerships are secured.The program is open to the full spectrum of the Special Forces community, including active duty soldiers and their families, veterans, military spouses, and Gold Star families.About the Green Beret FoundationThe Green Beret Foundation (GBF) provides emergency and ongoing support to all generations of U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers and their families. Since its inception in 2009, GBF has assisted over 26,000 Special Forces families and invested 84%, or 84 cents of every dollar, into its programs and services, totaling over $28 million that has directly supported the Regiment and its families.As a committed nonprofit organization, GBF has earned the prestigious 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, a testament to its dedication and efficacy in supporting Green Berets and their families. GBF is the sole special operations nonprofit accredited by the Department of Veterans Affairs for the purpose of preparing, filing, and appealing disability claims. Please visit the Green Beret Foundation's website for more information: https://greenberetfoundation.org About National Park TrustNational Park Trust's mission is to preserve parks today and create park stewards for tomorrow. Since 1983, the Park Trust has acquired many of the missing pieces of our national parks, benefiting 58 national park sites across the country. Our national youth education and family initiatives, including our Buddy Bison, College Ambassador, and Military Family Programs, and National Kids to Parks Day, serve tens of thousands of children annually and cultivate future park stewards. We believe our public parks, lands, and waters should be cared for, enjoyed, and preserved by all for current and future generations. Find out more at parktrust.org

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