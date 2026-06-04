Ahmed Jabbar Selected as Top Leader of the Year in Healthcare by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Ahmed Jabbar at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahmed Jabbar , Director of Operations of Shubber Scientific Bureau, was recently selected as Top Leader of the Year in Healthcare for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With over two and a half decades in the industry, Mr. Jabbar has certainly proven himself in his industry. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Jabbar is the Director of Operations of Shubber Scientific Bureau, where he leads the development of integrated commercial, promotional, and supply chain operations, supporting partnerships with leading multinational pharmaceutical companies and expanding access to innovative medicines across Iraq. Under his journey, Shubber has evolved into one of the leading pharmaceutical distributors in the country, representing multiple global healthcare companies and often referred to as a “mall of brands” in the Iraqi market.His journey began at Sanofi, where he rapidly progressed through leadership roles and gained deep experience in sales leadership, market development, and strategic execution within a multinational environment. During this time, he was selected as a Future Leader for the Intercontinental region and had the opportunity to present an innovation project at Sanofi’s global headquarters in Paris. He also attended the Business for Tomorrow program at IMD in Lausanne, further strengthening his leadership and strategic management capabilities.His leadership roles at Sanofi and Shubber Scientific Bureau is where he focused on building high-performing teams, strengthening operational excellence, and expanding partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to leadership pharmaceutical industry, product launch, management, mentoring, communication, training, budgeting, marketing strategy, sales force development, strategic planning, and project management.Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Jabbar earned his M.B.Ch.B in degree in Medicine from the University of Baghdad and earned his M.B.A. from American International Theism University, California in Business Management and Marketing. He also earned a Certificate in Pharmaceutical Marketing and Management from IMD.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Jabbar has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. In February 2023 and December 2023, he was awarded the Top 10 University of Baghdad alumni leaders by CEO Insights Asia. In addition, Insights Success Media awarded Mr. Jabbar with The Global Visionaries to follow in 2026. This year he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York next December for his selection of Top Leader of the Year in Healthcare for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Mr. Jabbar for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Mr. Jabbar attributes his success to perseverance and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he looks to expand his business.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ahmed-j-jabbar-38553111b/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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