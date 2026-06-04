From Hospital Bed to Hockey Game Brew™: Roger Foley and Life Care Network Launch Coffee Initiative to fund Home Care

Official logo of Hockey Game Brew Lino DeFacendis and Alex Schadenberg visit Roger Foley in Hospital Roger Foley with samples in Hospital Photo of Hockey Game brew Coffee bag Photo of Hockey Game Brew Ladies T-shirts

After 10 Years in Hospital, Roger Foley and Life Care Network Launch Hockey Game Brew™, Coffee, Music and Collectibles Initiative to Fund Independent Home Care

We want Hockey Game Brew to become part of the game-day experience while helping create a future where people with disabilities have opportunities to live independently and contribute their talents...” — Roger Foley

LONDON, ONRARIO, CANADA, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Confined to hospital for more than a decade while fighting for the home care supports needed to return home safely, disability advocate and musician Roger Foley is partnering with Life Care Network Inc. to launch a unique fundraising initiative built around coffee, music, collectibles, apparel, and creative projects designed to help fund independent self-directed home care.The initiative includes the launch of Hockey Game Brew , a hockey-themed hot beverage brand inspired by Canada's passion for hockey, alongside Roger Foley Coffee . The project features premium coffee, apparel, mugs, tumblers, collectibles, trading card bundles, music releases, and limited-edition merchandise, all supporting the broader goal of helping Roger return safely to community living through individualized self-directed home care.While Roger Foley is the initial beneficiary, the project is being organized through Life Care Network Inc., which is using intellectual property, creative partnerships, merchandise, music, and fundraising initiatives to create sustainable support for compassionate independent living. The long-term vision is to explore how similar approaches may one day assist other seniors and persons with disabilities seeking greater independence and choice."This isn't something I could do alone," said Foley. "Life Care Network has brought together supporters, volunteers, artists, and partners who believe there should be better options for people who need truly compassionate and individualized self-managed home care. Together we're trying to build a practical path home."Among the featured products are Hockey Game Brew coffee blends, apparel collections, mugs, tumblers, trading card bundles, and hockey-themed collectibles. Featured collector bundles include authentic vinyl figures featuring hockey legends such as Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Jean Béliveau, Alex Ovechkin, Connor Bedard, and current Stanley Cup Final participant William Karlsson.Another featured offering is the Crack A Pack Bundle, pairing a bag of Hockey Game Brew coffee with an authentic Upper Deck O-Pee-Chee hockey card pack, bringing together two favourite hockey traditions: enjoying great coffee and opening a fresh pack of hockey cards in search of stars, rookies, and rare collectibles.The launch also coincides with the upcoming June 12, 2026, release of Roger Foley's single Limitless With Limitations and a new Hockey Game Brew promotional video . The promotional video introduces the brand while featuring an exclusive preview of a new hockey anthem currently being recorded by Foley and scheduled for release in Fall 2026.Life Care Network and Roger Foley would like to acknowledge the support of Francesco's Coffee Company, an artisan Ottawa-based coffee roaster specializing in premium roast-to-order coffees. Through this partnership, Hockey Game Brew and Roger Foley Coffee are able to offer premium Canadian-roasted coffee products. Roger Foley would like to personally thank Maureen McGillivray and Peter Comino for their hard work, encouragement, and belief in the project.Hockey Game Brew products currently ship throughout Canada and the United States. Free shipping is available on qualifying orders over $200 CAD. Additional collectibles, limited-edition merchandise, and new product categories are planned throughout the year.Looking ahead, Life Care Network and Roger Foley plan to expand Hockey Game Brew into additional hockey-themed products including hot chocolate, specialty broths, popcorn, snacks, and other game-day favourites designed to bring hockey fans together while supporting independent living initiatives.Net proceeds from Hockey Game Brew, Roger Foley Coffee, and related merchandise support Roger Foley's efforts to obtain individualized self-directed home care and return safely to community living."Our goal is to create products that celebrate hockey culture while supporting a meaningful cause," said Foley. "We want Hockey Game Brew to become part of the game-day experience while helping create a future where people with disabilities have opportunities to live independently and contribute their talents to the world."For More InformationVisit:HockeyGameBrew.comRogerFoleyCoffee.comMedia ContactRoger Foley Coffee Media RelationsEmail: media@rogerfoley.comFor interviews, media requests, product information, or additional photographs, please contact us at the email above.About Life Care NetworkLife Care Network is a registered non-profit corporation dedicated to advancing compassionate, individualized support solutions that help seniors and persons with disabilities live with dignity, independence, and greater choice in their communities.

HOCKEY GAME BREW – GAME DAY FUEL FOR HOCKEY FANS!

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