Kiwanis Club of Saugerties and The Meltaway Bakery to Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday with Giant Community Cake

The Kiwanis Club of Saugerties, a community service organization dedicated to supporting local children and community programs, is sponsoring a special America 250 birthday cake celebration on July 4.

A giant birthday cake, community spirit, and a chorus of “Happy Birthday USA” will highlight Saugerties’ America 250 celebration.

America’s 250th birthday deserves something special. This celebration is about neighbors coming together, sharing a joyful moment, and celebrating our country and community.” — Peg Nau, President, Kiwanis Club of Saugerties

SAUGERTIES, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As communities across the nation prepare to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the Kiwanis Club of Saugerties is inviting residents and visitors to gather for a joyful hometown tradition: cake, community, and the singing of “Happy Birthday USA.”On July 4th at Cantine Field , the Kiwanis Club of Saugerties, led by current President Peg Nau, will host a special birthday cake celebration under the Main Pavilion featuring a three-tiered patriotic cake and ten sheet cakes prepared by The Meltaway Bakery of Saugerties. Together, the cakes are expected to serve approximately 1,300 people.The celebration will take place at the Main Pavilion at Cantine Field, creating a central gathering place where families, friends, and visitors can share not only a slice of cake, but a shared community moment during the nation’s historic semiquincentennial celebration.“We are excited to be part of this historic event celebrating America’s 250th birthday,” said Drew Pineiro, owner of The Meltaway Bakery. “We are honored to help mark the occasion by preparing cake for 1,300 people.”For Peg Nau, the event also carries a personal connection rooted in Saugerties history and community relationships.“I worked with Drew years ago at Lachmann’s Bakery, where I was assistant cake decorator to Ralph Lachmann,” said Nau. “I have always believed that every great birthday party needs a cake, and America’s 250th birthday deserves something special. This celebration is about neighbors coming together, sharing a joyful moment, and celebrating both our country and our community.”Nau said Pineiro immediately agreed to participate when she approached him about the idea. Drew and his wife will personally serve the tiered cake during the celebration.The Kiwanis Club also thanked Greg Chorvas, Superintendent of Parks and Buildings for the Town of Saugerties, for helping make the event possible by supporting use of the Main Pavilion at Cantine Field.The celebration reflects the deep historical connection between Saugerties and the story of America itself. Settled in the 1600s along the Hudson River, Saugerties grew within one of the most strategically important regions of the American Revolution. During the Hudson Valley campaigns of 1777, British military and naval forces moved along the Hudson River corridor as battles unfolded throughout the region, including nearby Kingston and the Hudson Highlands.Today, nearly 250 years later, Saugerties continues its tradition as a close-knit Hudson Valley community where local organizations, small businesses, and volunteers work together to celebrate shared traditions and support future generations.The Meltaway Bakery has become one of Saugerties’ best-known hometown bakeries, recognized for reviving beloved local pastries and serving generations of Hudson Valley residents with classic baked goods and community spirit.The Kiwanis Club of Saugerties has long been recognized for its support of local children, schools, scholarships, community programs, and charitable causes throughout the region. The July 4th cake celebration continues that mission by creating a free, welcoming event centered on community pride and togetherness.And yes, organizers promise there will be one more important part of the celebration:Everyone will sing “Happy Birthday USA.”

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