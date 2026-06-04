Healogics Appoints Karla Prime as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer

Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healogics , the nation’s leading provider of advanced wound care and hyperbaric medicine, today announced the appointment of Karla Prime as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer (COO).Karla brings more than 18 years of leadership experience with Healogics, where she has held a series of increasingly senior positions and played a key role in advancing operational performance and organizational alignment.As COO, Karla will oversee enterprise operations, focusing on enhancing excellence, strengthening partnerships with hospitals and health systems, and ensuring a consistent, high-quality experience for patients and providers nationwide.“Karla Prime is a proven leader who brings operational expertise and a strong commitment to our teams, patients, and hospital partners,” said Pamela Mandel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Healogics. “Her ability to lead at scale while staying closely connected to our people and our work has consistently set her apart. We are confident she will continue to drive our operational excellence and support our long-term growth.”Throughout her tenure, Karla has demonstrated an exceptional ability to lead complex, large-scale operations while fostering a culture of collaboration, accountability, and professional development. Known for her thoughtful and inclusive leadership style, she is highly regarded for developing talent and empowering teams to achieve their full potential.“As we continue to build momentum and advance our strategic priorities, Karla’s guidance will be instrumental in ensuring we deliver consistent and measurable outcomes,” added Pamela Mandel.“Having spent more than 18 years growing with Healogics, I’m energized to lead our Operations organization forward,” said Karla Prime. “Our teams deliver extraordinary care every day, and I look forward to building on that momentum—deepening partnerships and delivering exceptional outcomes for the communities we serve.”About Healogics: For more than 30 years, Healogics has led the nation in advanced wound care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, transforming lives through evidence-based treatment and innovation. Guided by its mission to FIND. TREAT. HEAL.™, Healogics partners with hospitals and health systems across the country to deliver specialized care for patients with chronic wounds. Backed by the world’s largest wound care outcomes database and the Wound Science Initiative, Healogics continues to advance research and set new standards in healing.

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