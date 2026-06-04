Ashley James Launches ‘Designed For Me, Designed For Real Life’ Campaign Revealing Challenges Faced By Real Women

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- British broadcaster, DJ, and Sunday Times bestselling author Ashley James has launched a powerful new campaign with Global Lingerie and Swimwear Brand Pour Moi called ‘Designed For Me, Designed For Real Life’ that unveils the realities women face - from body confidence and motherhood to the importance of feeling supported in your own skin.As a lingerie and swimwear brand, Pour Moi have spent over twenty years obsessing over the fit, comfort and support. Designed for Me, Designed for Real Life is a campaign rooted in real women, real experiences, and the deeply held belief that confidence isn't something you lose, it's something you build and stand up for. And at Pour Moi that all starts with the right fit. So, in partnership with Pour Moi, Ashley is lending her voice to shining a light on women navigating every stage of life with confidence, comfort and authenticity.The campaign was a response to the real pressures shaping women’s ever day - the pressures that we all face, and how we deal with them*:1 in 5 British women over 30 say they’ve never felt confident at any stage of their livesOnly 7% saying they feel fully confident in a swimsuitProfessional bra fittings continue to be overlooked, with only 1 in 10 women getting fitted annuallyAshley says: “I know confidence can look so different depending on what stage of life you're in, and for so many women, it's something we're constantly rebuilding. I've always believed that we deserve to feel comfortable, supported and confident in our own skin. That's why this campaign with Pour Moi felt so natural to me. It's about celebrating all women and real experiences, not perfection.”Ashley’s message is simple: “you only get one life” so the things women worry about most often “don’t matter” as much as they think.Nicola Cosens, Chief Marketing Officer at Pour Moi speaks on the campaign: “Be unapologetically you. This campaign is to support anyone and everyone in realising that the real version of themselves is brilliant. Just as they are. That’s why we partnered with Ashley James. Ashley has spent years talking openly and honestly about body confidence, motherhood and what it means to feel good in your own skin. And that's exactly why we love her. She stands up for what she believes, whilst showing up for herself and others, owning the narrative as opposed to letting others decide for her.Notes to Editor:*Additional survey stats available upon requestCampaign assets found HERE For more information on Ashley James x Pour Moi ‘Designed For Me, Designed For Real Life' campaign visit here: https://www.pourmoi.co.uk/designed-for-life About Pour Moi:Pour Moi champions inclusivity with sizing from A-J Cup, believing that every body deserves to feel confident in their own skin, no matter their age, size or shape. All Pour Moi’s products are designed with every body in mind, ensuring they are comfortable and supported, knowing they have found the perfect fit.About Brandnation:Brandnation is an award-winning integrated creative marketing and communications agency based in London. By leveraging its signature Creativity. Multiplied. philosophy, the agency powers global B2C, B2B and corporate brands with informed creative ideas, brought to life in a brilliant way and boosted across PR, influencer marketing, social media and performance marketing to deliver maximum impact.END

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