Bernell Jones II Reimagines Jazz Fusion on New Single ‘1979’ Featuring Julius Rodriguez

Cover Design by Anna Maria Dilena, Photography by Indie Studios - NYC

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Memphis-born, New York-based saxophonist and composer Bernell Jones II returns with his latest single, “ 1979 ,” a groove-heavy jazz fusion release featuring acclaimed keyboard virtuoso Julius Rodriguez. Blending smoky late-night textures, lo-fi warmth, 70s disco influences and modern jazz improvisation, the track stands as both a tribute to musical legacy and a bold statement of Bernell’s evolving artistic identity.Originally written during the isolation of the 2020 lockdown period, “1979” began life inside Bernell’s tiny New York bedroom as part of a self-recorded Bandcamp project, with the artist performing nearly every instrument himself. Five years later, after developing a consistent live band and refining the song through performance, Bernell revisited the track with a larger sonic vision in mind, one rooted in live chemistry, analog atmosphere and expansive synth-driven grooves.To bring that vision fully to life, Bernell enlisted rising jazz innovator Julius Rodriguez, whose genre-defying musicianship and mastery of synthesis became a defining element of the final recording. Known for blending jazz, avant-garde, hip-hop, R&B and experimental influences into his work, Rodriguez delivers a signature synth solo that elevates the track into a rich, cinematic listening experience.The title “1979” is a reference to the year Michael Jackson’s landmark Off The Wall album was released, which profoundly shaped Bernell’s musical upbringing.“The title 1979 pays homage to my favorite artist of all time, Michael Jackson,” Bernell says. “Off The Wall had a huge impact on me as a child and as a musician. I didn’t want to recreate that album sonically, but I wanted to capture the mood and the feeling it gave me.”That emotional spirit runs throughout the track. Funk basslines, shimmering synth textures, fluid saxophone melodies and understated rhythmic swagger combine to create something nostalgic yet distinctly modern, a jazz fusion record equally suited to headphone listening, downtown clubs and late-night city drives.Bernell Jones II has steadily emerged as one of the most compelling young voices in contemporary jazz, not only through his musicianship but through his unique approach to audience connection. Alongside performing with artists including Olivia Dean, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Eric Bellinger, Philip Harper and Julius Rodriguez himself, Bernell has built a substantial online following through his viral music-comedy content and documentary-style series What It’s Like Being a Musician in NYC, which offers an honest and often humorous look into the realities of working musicianship.His 2024 debut album TYPEWRITER further showcased his mission to bridge the gap between jazz tradition and broader contemporary audiences, blending jazz, gospel, blues, R&B and modern groove influences into a sound designed to resonate beyond genre boundaries.With “1979,” Bernell Jones II continues that journey, honoring the emotional legacy of classic records while pushing jazz fusion into fresh, accessible and deeply human territory. The result is a track that feels timeless, immersive and unmistakably alive.

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