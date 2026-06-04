Liqueurs Market Outlook 2031: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis

Liqueurs Market

Liqueurs Market (2022-2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, Packaging, and Distribution Channel and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liqueurs market size was valued at $118,040.5 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $166,966.8 million by 2031, and registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2031.The liqueurs market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increased consumption of liqueurs in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific. Moreover, rise in income levels and urbanization has been the key driver for liqueurs market. Furthermore, raised interest of millennial toward alcohol beverages such as liqueurs has further augmented the growth of the market. Increase in aggressive advertisements and promotions through social media platforms by manufacturers play a crucial role in the growth of the liqueurs market.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3468 Most of the countries in the world have witnessed rapid urbanization and improvement in their financial conditions. This has led to an overall rise in the disposable income of the people. In addition, this has made way for shift in consumer preferences, especially among young, aspirational drinkers in the developed economies, such as Europe and North America, toward different and modern liqueurs from the traditional liqueurs. Moreover, liqueur is a widely consumed, produced, and traded alcohol across the globe owing to which youth population is attracted toward it. In addition, the population has gradually inclined toward sophisticated, moderated, and premium beverages, owing to continuous innovation in taste, flavors, packaging, and others. Furthermore, increased tread to consume liqueurs in parties has further boosted the growth of the global liqueurs market.Emerging nations are expected to provide major opportunities for the liqueurs market during the forecast period. The rise in acceptance of liqueurs consumption and surge in popularity of liqueurs for special occasions are expected to stimulate the market growth in several nations such as China, Canada, and Germany. Moreover, rise in social media has become the latest liqueurs market trend in developed countries as it is the lifestyle of millennials due to which Gen Z spends more on premium products, which is likely to open new avenues for the market participants to enter emerging markets.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/cbba9b6215546b4bdfd19ab4c737808a Moreover, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturers have increased social media advertisement of liqueurs products to reach a large consumer base. However, implementation of lockdown and curfew practices globally has affected the domestic as well as international production of liqueurs products, which in turn, hampers the growth of the overall market. Thus, the outbreak of COVID-19 negatively impacted the liqueurs market in 2020, as sales of companies reduced and operations were halted.By region, the global liqueurs market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, due to rise in consumption of liqueurs, rise in youth population, and change in lifestyle in developing countries.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3468 Major companies have adopted agreement, product launch, expansion, and merger strategies to sustain the intense market competition. Key players profiled in the Liqueurs Industry report include Bacardi Limited, Beam Suntory Inc., Brown-Forman Corporation, Diageo Plc, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., GirolamoLuxardoS.p.A, Lucas Bols B.V., Mast-Jägermeister SE, PernodRicard SA, and Remy Cointreau.Other market players (not profiled in report) in the value chain include DeKuyper Royal Distillers, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Peel Liqueur, Sazerac Company, Stock Spirits Group, The Drambuie Liqueur, Terra Ltd., and CL World Brands Limited.Trending Reports:Alcohol Gummies Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/alcohol-gummies-market-A31830 Sports Drink Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sports-drink-market-A06554 Spring Water Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/spring-water-market-A31900

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