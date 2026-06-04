TWO FRANDZEL ATTORNEYS NAMED TO LOS ANGELES MAGAZINE’S “BEST OF LEGAL” LIST

Marshall August Steven Bloom

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that attorneys Marshall August and Steven Bloom are featured in Los Angeles Magazine’s inaugural “Best of Legal” list. The publication highlights the premier legal minds and top-performing lawyers operating throughout Southern California across multiple core practice areas.August has spent nearly 34 years at Frandzel protecting client interests in complex secured and unsecured real and personal property disputes. A specialist in provisional remedies, he routinely secures writs of attachment, writs of possession, and receiverships on behalf of creditors. August’s extensive practice also emphasizes the strategic, post-judgment enforcement of judgments to ensure optimal recovery. He is a frequent lecturer for the Los Angeles County Bar Association and client groups on creditors’ rights. August is the past chair of the Executive Committee of the Provisional and Post-Judgement Remedies sectors of the Los Angeles County Bar Association.Bloom’s practice focuses on real estate and commercial finance transactions, including debt restructurings and risk mitigation strategies for, among others, commercial banks and other providers of financial services. He regularly counsels clients on matters involving complex financings, loan syndications and participations, the purchase and sale of commercial real estate and other assets, defaulted loans and lender liability. Bloom is also the former Chair of the Financial Institutions Committee of the Business Law Section of the State Bar of California. Recently, Bloom was selected as a top-rated Real Estate attorney by Super Lawyers Southern California for the 14th time.

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