Corning Data Launches ERP Advisory Panel to Help Organizations Get Clarity Before Major ERP Decisions

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New advisory panel experience gives leaders senior ERP guidance to reduce risk before high-stakes upgrades, replacements, or major investments.

Too many organizations spend millions before anyone has helped them think clearly about the risks and options in front of them. The ERP Advisory Panel exists to change that.” — Rick Scearbo

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corning Data today announced the launch of its ERP Advisory Panel, a structured advisory experience that gives organizations direct access to senior ERP solution architects, strategists, and transformation experts to help them make the right move before investing in major ERP changes.ERP decisions remain among the highest-stakes, highest-cost initiatives a mid-market or enterprise organization will undertake, yet many of these decisions are made before the right questions are asked. Industry research consistently shows that a significant share of ERP projects exceed budget, run past schedule, or fail to deliver expected business value, often because foundational strategy and risk evaluation happened too late. The ERP Advisory Panel is designed to close that gap by putting experienced, unbiased guidance at the front of the decision, not after a contract is signed."Most ERP partners start the conversation with 'what system do you want?' We start with 'what outcome do you need?'" said Rick Scearbo, Chief Revenue Officer at Corning Data. "Too many organizations spend millions before anyone has helped them think clearly about the risks and options in front of them. The ERP Advisory Panel exists to change that. Sometimes the answer leads to a project, and sometimes it prevents one. Either way, the customer leaves with clarity."Unlike a support desk or a sales process, the ERP Advisory Panel is built around guidance. Each engagement begins with a discovery conversation focused on the organization's business goals, not just its technology, followed by expert evaluation through both technical and business lenses, and concludes with clear, actionable direction the organization can use regardless of whether it chooses to work with Corning Data.Organizations typically engage the ERP Advisory Panel when:- Reducing risk to avoid expensive mistakes before they happen- Suspecting underutilization, paying for capabilities they aren't fully using- Navigating business growth their current systems haven't kept pace with- Evaluating a partner and wanting experienced guidance before committing- Planning an ERP upgrade and wanting to confirm the smartest path forward- Diving into the world of industrial AI and how that can impact their organization- Recovering from project frustration, having invested heavily without seeing expected resultsA typical advisory session delivers ERP insights, upgrade-readiness perspective, risk identification, optimization opportunities, and practical next steps depending on the organization's needs.The ERP Advisory Panel draws on the same senior bench behind Corning Data's broader practice. In business over 40 years, the firm's consultants average more than 20 years of ERP experience, and Corning Data has completed more than 1300 successful ERP projects across industries.To learn more or schedule a session, visit: corningdata.com/corning-genius/ About Corning DataCorning Data is a senior ERP consultancy focused on IFS and JD Edwards support, implementation, and strategy. With over 40 years of technical experience and more than 1,300 successful ERP projects, Corning Data helps mid market and enterprise companies reduce risk, optimize performance, and extend the value of their ERP investment. The firm is a longtime IFS Channel Partner with deep expertise across industries and ITAR compliant, senior level support. Learn more at corningdata.com

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