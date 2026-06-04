FoodChain ID receives the Most Trusted and Fastest Growing Food Safety Certification Body award

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The company was recognized for its commitment to advancing food safety standards at the annual award celebration.

FAIRFIELD, IA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FoodChain ID, a global leader in food safety, quality and sustainability solutions, announced today that it is the recipient of the Most Trusted and Fastest Growing Food Safety Certification Body award at the India Food Safety Summit & Awards 2026, recognizing the organization's commitment to advancing food safety standards and certification excellence across the food industry.

The award highlights FoodChain ID's role in helping food manufacturers, brands, retailers and supply chain partners demonstrate compliance with rigorous food safety requirements while building confidence among consumers, regulators and stakeholders.

"Food safety certification carries a responsibility that extends far beyond regulatory compliance," commented Dr. Chetan Parmar, SVP, Technical Service EU Asia. "Fundamentally, it is about the trust that consumers, brands and regulators place in the systems, processes and products we verify. This recognition reflects the dedication, expertise and integrity our teams bring to that responsibility every day."

As India's food industry continues to evolve amid increasing regulatory expectations and consumer demand for transparency, FoodChain ID remains committed to providing independent certification services that support food safety, quality assurance and market access.

This achievement is testament to FoodChain ID's ongoing mission to help ensure safer food, stronger supply chains and greater consumer confidence across the global food ecosystem.

ENDS



About FoodChain ID

FoodChain ID is a trusted provider to over 40,000 companies across the global supply chain. The company delivers technology-enabled solutions and technical expertise to keep the food supply chain safe, compliant and transparent. Service areas include product development, regulatory compliance, food safety certification, product certification and testing. FoodChain ID India is a 5-star-rated certification body for the provision of BRCGS certification.

Learn more at www.FoodChainID.com.

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