Aspire Living & Learning Strengthens Its Board with the Appointment of John Barrett

Aspire Living & Learning is a private, nonprofit human services, behavioral health, and education organization with a growing, multi-state footprint. John Barrett, CFO at Cadmium and Board Director at Aspire Living & Learning

Aspire appoints John Barrett, CFO of Cadmium, to its Board of Directors, bringing 25+ years of financial leadership to support it's new strategic plan.

HAMDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire Living & Learning has appointed John Barrett, chief financial officer of Cadmium, to its Board of Directors. Barrett joins as Aspire launches its 2026-28 strategic plan , bringing more than 25 years of financial leadership to a nonprofit human services organization that is growing its reach and deepening its services for neurodiverse children and adults.“John has spent his career building the financial infrastructure that lets organizations grow without losing their footing,” said Katie Franco, board chair of Aspire. “That is precisely what our strategic plan calls for. As we work to diversify our revenue and invest in our people and programs, having someone at the table who has navigated M&A, restructuring and scaling across complex organizations is going to make us sharper and more resilient.”As CFO at Cadmium, Barrett leads the financial strategy of a growing technology company. In a previous role as corporate controller, he built high-performing finance teams and created the operational infrastructure for scalable growth. He has deep expertise in M&A, debt restructuring and IPOs, and has led financial transformation across both public and private companies. Before Cadmium, he held senior finance roles across multiple sectors. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and is a licensed CPA in Connecticut.“Our strategic plan is built on a foundation of clinical excellence that we are deeply proud of,” said Erica Hare, CEO of Aspire. “But sustaining that excellence, and expanding our impact, requires us to grow in ways that are intentional and financially sound. John knows how to build organizations that can do exactly that. We are grateful to have him at the table as we do this work.”Aspire is glad to welcome Barrett to its board as it works to strengthen its foundation and expand its impact across Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, and Vermont.###About Aspire Living & LearningAspire Living & Learning is a private, nonprofit human services, behavioral health, and education organization with a growing multi-state footprint. For more than 45 years, Aspire has evolved alongside the people it supports, expanding access to person-centered services and supports that help neurodiverse children and adults discover their passions, unlock their potential, and thrive in their communities. Learn more at www.allinc.org

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