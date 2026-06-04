Influential Women Spotlights Valerie Smith: Chief Executive Officer of The Solution for Association Management

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Association Executive and Nonprofit Leader Drives Organizational Growth, Member Engagement, and Modernization Across National and Global AssociationsTallahassee, Florida — Valerie Smith is a seasoned association executive and nonprofit leader with more than three decades of experience guiding mission-driven organizations toward growth, resilience, and long-term sustainability. As Chief Executive Officer of The Solution for Association Management, a nationwide association management company with global reach, she partners with boards, executive teams, and stakeholders to strengthen governance structures, elevate member engagement, and advance strategic priorities that position organizations for long-term success.Recognized for her collaborative leadership style and sharp strategic insight, Valerie blends innovation with a strong commitment to personal connection in every organization she serves. Her leadership philosophy is rooted in accessibility, responsiveness, and emotional intelligence—qualities she believes are essential to building strong, trust-based communities within the association and nonprofit sectors.In her role as CEO, Valerie oversees a dynamic and diverse team while also serving as executive director for an international association within the company’s portfolio. Her expertise spans board governance, strategic planning, membership development, communications, advocacy, education programming, fundraising, grant writing, and large-scale conference production in both virtual and in-person environments. She is widely recognized for her ability to modernize organizational systems through thoughtful technology integration while maintaining a high-touch, concierge-level member experience.A hallmark of Valerie’s leadership approach is her people-first hiring philosophy. She intentionally hires individuals based on potential, character, and alignment with organizational values, then invests in their development through mentorship, training, and ongoing professional education. She believes that strong organizations are built by empowering people to grow into their roles, rather than simply hiring for immediate expertise.Valerie is a graduate of Florida State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Literature. Her academic background in communications has played a foundational role throughout her career, equipping her with the storytelling, messaging, and strategic communication skills essential for effective executive leadership.Before her current role, Valerie served for more than 20 years as Managing Director of Young Actors Theatre, where she led organizational operations, secured and defended grant funding, and directed community engagement initiatives. During this time, she also expanded digital strategy and strengthened institutional visibility within the arts and education sector. Her leadership helped the organization grow its impact while maintaining strong community roots.Valerie’s professional journey has been shaped by mentorship, including guidance from Dot Miller, CAE, founder of The Solution. She continues to carry forward a leadership philosophy centered on innovation, thoughtful growth, and the belief that strong associations are essential to building stronger, more connected communities.She attributes her success to the strong support system of family and friends she has intentionally cultivated throughout her life. Valerie believes surrounding herself with positive, supportive individuals has been instrumental in shaping both her personal values and professional trajectory. Raised in an environment deeply rooted in education—her father retired at age 80 after a long career as a university professor—she grew up in college towns immersed in academic culture, sports, and lifelong learning.That early foundation fostered a deep and enduring commitment to education, which has become central to her leadership style. Valerie prioritizes ongoing professional development within her organization, ensuring that team members are continuously learning, growing, and expanding their capabilities. She views every interaction, conversation, and challenge as an opportunity to learn something new. For her, knowledge is not static but constantly evolving, and she encourages her teams to adopt the same mindset.Valerie believes strongly in the principle that people are shaped by their environment. By intentionally surrounding herself with motivated, optimistic, and forward-thinking individuals, she has built both a successful career and a personal life grounded in encouragement, collaboration, and continuous improvement.One of the most impactful pieces of career advice Valerie ever received came from a former employer who encouraged her to avoid horizontal job movements. Rather than focusing solely on salary or short-term benefits, she was taught to evaluate opportunities based on overall growth potential and long-term advancement. This guidance reinforced her belief that careers should progress like a ladder—always moving forward and upward.This philosophy has played a defining role in Valerie’s unconventional and dynamic career path. In her 50s, she made the bold decision to purchase a company and step into the role of Chief Executive Officer—an unexpected but transformative milestone. While many individuals at that stage of life consider slowing down, Valerie embraced a new challenge, demonstrating her commitment to continuous evolution and lifelong leadership development.Valerie actively encourages young women entering the association and nonprofit sector to prioritize continuous learning. She emphasizes the importance of staying current with emerging trends, evolving technologies, and shifting industry standards to remain adaptable and competitive in a rapidly changing professional landscape.Equally important, she underscores the value of relationship-building. Valerie believes that every connection has the potential to become a future collaboration, partnership, or opportunity. She advises young professionals to invest in authentic, meaningful relationships, noting that the professional world is highly interconnected and that people often cross paths repeatedly throughout their careers. In her view, every relationship is an asset that should be nurtured with care, respect, and intentionality.Valerie also identifies several pressing challenges currently facing the association and nonprofit management industry. One of the most significant is the growing generational divide within organizations. Differences in communication styles, technology fluency, expectations, and engagement preferences create complex challenges for organizations serving members ranging from their early 20s to their 70s and beyond. She notes that organizations must be increasingly flexible to meet diverse needs across age groups.Another major challenge is the shift in engagement patterns following the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals have become more protective of their time and financial resources, requiring organizations to clearly demonstrate value, relevance, and return on investment. Participation decisions are now influenced not only by professional priorities but also by personal and family considerations, making engagement strategies more complex than ever before.Valerie also highlights shifting labor trends as a defining industry challenge. In previous generations, individuals often remained in a single profession for decades, creating strong organizational loyalty and long-term membership stability. Today, career mobility has increased significantly, with individuals changing roles every three to five years. This has reduced the time available for organizations to engage, retain, and develop long-term members and leaders.Despite these challenges, Valerie sees significant opportunities for growth across the association and nonprofit sector. She believes the industry continues to expand nationally and globally, as associations exist for virtually every profession, interest, and cause. She also notes the increasing importance of association management companies like The Solution, which play a critical role in preserving institutional knowledge in environments where staff turnover is more frequent.Additionally, Valerie emphasizes the wide range of career opportunities within the association ecosystem. These organizations encompass diverse functional areas including marketing, finance, advocacy, communications, digital media, event planning, and education—offering professionals multiple pathways for career development and specialization.At the core of Valerie’s leadership philosophy are the values of honesty, hard work, education, commitment, follow-through, and strong communication. She believes there is minimal separation between her personal and professional life because her passion for meaningful work is fully aligned with her identity. Valerie considers herself fortunate to have built a career that reflects her core values, purpose, and lifelong commitment to learning and leadership.Through her work at The Solution for Association Management, Valerie Smith continues to shape the future of association leadership by combining strategic innovation with deeply human-centered leadership—strengthening organizations, empowering professionals, and advancing mission-driven impact across the globe.Learn More about Valerie Smith:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Valerie-Smith , or through her profile on The Solution for Association Management, https://www.thesolutionamc.com/our-team/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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