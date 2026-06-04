SKLAR KIRSH REPRESENTED TWICE ON LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL ‘LEADERS OF INFLUENCE: M&A’ LIST

Jeffrey A. Sklar Scott R. Ehrlich

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Co-Chairman Jeffrey Sklar and Head of M&A Scott Ehrlich have been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal in its 2026 “Leaders of Influence: Mergers & Acquisitions” special feature. “These are the M&A pros we chose to recognize for exceptional leadership, knowledge, skill and achievements across the full spectrum of M&A and fiscal guidance,” said the publication.“A veteran of the M&A landscape, Sklar is known for his ability to navigate high-stakes mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures with an “entrepreneurial-first” mindset,” shares the feature. Sklar merges top-tier legal advocacy with forward-thinking entrepreneurship. His distinct ability to align legal strategy with business innovation has earned him widespread industry acclaim, including recent selection as a Black Swan Global Negotiator Award Honoree and recognition as one of the "Top 100 Lawyers in Los Angeles" by the Los Angeles Business Journal.“Scott R. Ehrlich serves as co-chair of Sklar Kirsh’s Corporate Department and the head of Sklar Kirsh’s Mergers and Acquisitions Practice,” shares the profile. His practice focuses on corporate M&A and finance transactions, with an emphasis on the entertainment and media industries, representing diverse public and private clients in corporate transactions. He joined the firm following nearly a decade as General Counsel for Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, where he served as chief legal officer overseeing international corporate finance, strategic M&A and high-stakes distribution technology deals. This extensive in-house background provides him with a unique, firsthand understanding of major entertainment companies and evolving new media sectors. Recently, Ehrlich was recognized on the inaugural The Legal 500 Los Angeles Elite list. He has also been named as a Super Lawyer and selected by Lawdragon to its prestigious “Leading Dealmakers in America” list.

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