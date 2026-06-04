Rubicon Names Steven Hood Chief Commercial Officer

Rubicon Chief Commercial Officer Steven Hood

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Environmental Services Executive to Lead Commercial Strategy, Revenue Growth, and Customer ExperienceRubicon, a waste sciences company that helps organizations replace fragmented waste, recycling, and sustainability programs with a connected, data-driven operating model, today announced the appointment of Steven Hood as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Steven will lead the company's commercial strategy, revenue growth initiatives, profitability programs, market expansion efforts, and customer experience functions as Rubicon continues to accelerate growth and deliver innovative solutions to businesses across North America.Steven brings more than 20 years of leadership experience spanning commercial operations, strategic growth, organizational transformation, and environmental services. Throughout his career, Steven has successfully built and scaled high-performing teams, led business turnarounds, integrated acquisitions, and developed growth strategies for both public and private equity-backed organizations."Steven is a proven commercial leader with a deep understanding of the environmental services industry and a strong track record of driving growth, building high-performing organizations, and delivering customer value," said Mike Dulin, Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon. "As we continue to expand our market presence and help organizations of all sizes achieve their operational and sustainability goals, Steven's experience, strategic vision, and leadership will play a critical role in accelerating our growth and strengthening our position as an industry leader."As Chief Commercial Officer, Steven will oversee Rubicon's sales, marketing, and customer experience organizations, focusing on scalable growth strategies, customer retention, market expansion, and the continued evolution of the company's commercial operations."I am excited to join Rubicon at such an important time in the company's evolution," said Steven Hood. "Rubicon has built an impressive offering that combines data and industry expertise to help organizations operate more efficiently and achieve meaningful sustainability outcomes. I look forward to working alongside the talented team at Rubicon to accelerate growth, deepen customer relationships, and create long-term value for our customers, partners, and stakeholders."Prior to joining Rubicon, Steven served as Chief Commercial Officer at Industrial Air Flow Dynamics, USA DeBusk, and Stella Environmental Services, where he was responsible for national sales, marketing, pricing strategy, strategic account management, and commercial operations. Earlier in his career, he spent nearly two decades with Republic Services and Allied Waste Industries in progressively senior leadership roles across sales, operations, environmental solutions, and enterprise growth initiatives.Steven holds an Executive MBA with a Certificate in Finance & Accounting from Rice University Jones Graduate School of Business, a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from Stephen F. Austin State University, and a Six Sigma Master Black Belt certification from Villanova University.About RubiconRubicon is a waste sciences company providing sustainability solutions for customers across North America. Many organizations manage environmental operations through a patchwork of vendors, systems, and processes that have evolved over time, creating operational silos, limited visibility, inconsistent performance, and increased administrative burden. Rubicon helps businesses, governments, and communities simplify and optimize these sustainability operations by connecting vendors, services, data, and locations through a single integrated platform.From national companies to small-to-medium businesses to the everyday consumer, Rubicon improves accountability, gives real-time visibility into service performance and emerging issues, and helps customers make more informed operational and sustainability decisions. Supported by a nationwide network of managed service providers, proactive account management, deep industry expertise, and data-driven insights, Rubicon helps customers reduce costs, improve service consistency, uncover value within their waste streams, and advance their environmental goals. Through these actions, Rubicon is helping create greener, smarter, and more sustainable businesses and communities.

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