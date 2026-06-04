Traffic delays expected June 8-11 during Hwy 43 Winona bridge inspection (June 3, 2026)

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WINONA, Minn. — Motorists crossing the outbound Highway 43 Winona bridge will encounter lane closures and possible traffic slow-downs as crews inspect the Mississippi River bridge June 8-11, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.



The annual inspection of the Highway 43 Winona truss bridge will begin June 8 and is expected to end June 11. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane. Motorists should expect traffic slow-downs when the work is daytime occurring.



The routine inspection evaluates safety and monitors the effects of traffic, weather and other elements on the structure. If weather affects the inspection work, crews will return the week of June 15 to complete the work.

Crews will use a snooper truck. This is used for bridge inspections that have high vertical heights or span areas that make it difficult to inspect it underneath. A snooper truck is a specialty vehicle that has a multi-jointed arm with a basket attached at the end to hold the bridge inspectors. The equipment allows the inspection team to maneuver under the bridge, while the truck is parked on the bridge deck

Safety in work zones

Motorists should always be prepared to encounter traffic changes when approaching work zones including lane closures, lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, slow-moving heavy equipment and slow or stopped traffic. To keep everyone safe, drivers must:

Obey posted speed limits . The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones.

Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Do the zipper merge .

Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

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