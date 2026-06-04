Terri Cascia, MHA, BSIT, Recognized by Influential Women, Serves as Associate Director of Operations at Tenet Healthcare

SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Healthcare Operations Through Ethical Leadership, Patient-Centered Care, and Team Development ExcellenceSurprise, Arizona — Terri Cascia, MHA, BSIT, is an accomplished healthcare operations leader with more than 25 years of experience spanning clinical practice, healthcare information technology, and executive management. Throughout her career, Terri has built a reputation for combining strong operational expertise with compassionate leadership, helping healthcare organizations improve efficiency, strengthen teams, and enhance patient care outcomes.Terri began her healthcare career as a medical assistant and steadily advanced through increasingly complex leadership positions. Her commitment to continuous learning and professional growth led her into healthcare informatics, where she served as a National Manager of Clinical Informatics before transitioning into executive operations leadership. Today, she serves as Associate Director of Operations at Tenet Healthcare, where she oversees seven ambulatory practices and is responsible for financial performance, quality initiatives, operational efficiency, staff development, and strategic growth initiatives.Her leadership approach is rooted in ethical decision-making, authentic leadership, and a strong understanding of the challenges healthcare professionals face at every level of an organization. Terri believes effective leaders must understand the realities of frontline work to support and develop their teams successfully.Terri holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology and a Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of Phoenix, where her studies focused on ethical and authentic leadership, policy development, and building organizational alliances. She has also earned an Executive Leadership Certificate through the National Honors Society of Leadership and Success and completed additional advanced leadership training.Over the course of her career, Terri has developed expertise in multi-site operations management, workflow redesign, KPI management, healthcare technology integration, and process optimization. Her ability to blend clinical understanding with operational strategy has enabled her to drive growth and efficiency across complex healthcare systems while maintaining a strong focus on patient-centered care.In addition to her executive leadership responsibilities, Terri is also a newly published author. Her book highlights her leadership philosophy and shares real-world experiences from her career in healthcare leadership, offering inspiration and encouragement to leaders at every level. One of the central themes of her work is that leadership is not defined by titles, but by how people feel after interacting with you. She believes anyone has the ability to lead through compassion, accountability, and positive influence.Terri attributes her success to both her educational journey and the unwavering support she has received from her family and professional mentors. She credits much of her growth to individuals who encouraged her to continue learning and pursuing opportunities throughout her career.The best career advice Terri has ever received is that it is never too late to finish your education. She also firmly believes that aspiring leaders must be willing to “get in the trenches” and understand what others are experiencing. According to Terri, leaders cannot effectively help people grow unless they truly understand the challenges their teams face every day.For young women entering the healthcare industry, Terri offers encouragement and realism. She acknowledges that leadership can sometimes be challenging for women, but emphasizes that success is absolutely achievable through perseverance, resilience, and self-belief. She also reminds women that success does not have to mean becoming a CEO—professional fulfillment can exist alongside a healthy personal life and balanced priorities.According to Terri, one of the greatest challenges currently facing healthcare organizations is staffing and employee retention. Maintaining skilled teams while offering competitive compensation continues to be a major concern throughout the industry. She believes organizations that prioritize employee engagement, support, and development will be best positioned for long-term success.The values most important to Terri in both her professional and personal life are commitment to patient care and genuine care for people. She believes healthcare leadership is ultimately about serving others—patients, employees, families, and communities—and she strives to lead with empathy, integrity, and compassion in every aspect of her work.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Terri is deeply committed to community service and mentorship. She volunteers with organizations that train and certify service dogs, supports the Ronald McDonald House and veteran-focused charities, and mentors colleagues to help strengthen leadership throughout the healthcare field.Her dedication to service and leadership has earned her multiple honors, including the Emerging Leader Award, the RISE Award, and the Community Service Hero Award. These recognitions reflect not only her professional accomplishments, but also her ongoing commitment to improving the lives of others through leadership, mentorship, and community impact.Through her work in healthcare operations, leadership development, authorship, and volunteer service, Terri Cascia continues to make a lasting impact on both the healthcare industry and the communities she serves.Learn More about Terri Cascia:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Terri-Cascia Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.