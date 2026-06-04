DeyLight Health Foundation Launches Train-the-Trainer Nursing Program to Reduce Maternal and Newborn Deaths

Coalition of leading academic and clinical partners delivers simulation-based fellowship program in Boston hosted by Simmons University School of Nursing

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DeyLight Health Foundation today launched an intensive two-week professional development program designed to strengthen the front-line healthcare workforce that delivers maternal and newborn care in Bangladesh. The program brings nurse practitioners and faculty from three distinguished Bangladeshi institutions — Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), AYAT College of Nursing and Health Science, and the Kumudini Nursing College to Boston for hands-on training in obstetric and neonatal emergency care, simulation-based teaching, and nursing leadership.“The need is urgent. Each year, thousands of mothers and newborns die from preventable deaths due to infection and pre-eclampsia during pregnancy and childbirth, said Dr. Bimalangshu Dey, Founder and President of DeyLight Foundation. “We are honored to fund the program which aims to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality through sustained investment in and collaboration with nursing academic and clinical leaders in three outstanding institutions in Bangladesh”According to a 2025 report by the World Health Organization, UNICEF, and UNFPA , Bangladesh reduced its maternal mortality ratio by 79 percent between 2000 and 2023. Despite the promising statistics, an estimated 4,000 women died from pregnancy-related causes in 2023. United Nations data further show that more than 100,000 children in Bangladesh died before their fifth birthday in 2023, with nearly two-thirds of those deaths occurring within the first 28 days of life."It is both a privilege and a joy for Simmons University School of Nursing to partner with our colleagues in Bangladesh. Together, we are advancing nursing education, leadership, and maternal-child health while learning from one another's experiences and expertise” said Dr. Heather Shlosser, Dean of Simmons School of Nursing. “This collaboration reflects the very heart of Simmons School of Nursing mission, to prepare compassionate, innovative nurse leaders who improve health outcomes, advance equity, and make a meaningful difference in communities around the world."DeyLight partners with the following to deliver the program content:• Simmons University Simmons School of Nursing• Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH)• Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC)• Harvard Medica SchoolFaculty delivering the professional development include Dr. Heather Shlosser, Dr. Anne-Marie Barron, Professor Emerita of Simmons University and Clinical Nurse Specialist, and other Boston-based nursing educators.The program is built on a train-the-trainer approach, so the nurses and faculty educated in Boston will return to their institutions equipped not only with new tools and knowledge, but also with the skills to train others; thus, multiplying the program's reach far beyond the original cohort.Expected outcomes include:• Creation of a much-needed cohort of simulation-trained nurse educators.• Expanded access to lifesaving obstetric training in rural and underserved communities.• Foundations laid for a future national simulation and skills development center.• A long-term reduction in maternal and infant mortality.The DeyLight Health Foundation welcomes partnerships with foundations, multilateral organizations, NGOs (non-governmental organizations), and donors committed to maternal and newborn health. To learn how your organization can help scale this work, please visit www.deylight.org or email contactus@deylight.org.About the DeyLight Health FoundationDeylight is an international collaboration to support the continuing advancement of healthcare in Bangladesh through innovative education of nursing and medical professionals based on the highest global standards. We bring innovative and proven professional and skills development practices to healthcare practitioners in Bangladesh, helping them to improve outcomes for their patients.Media ContactMonjira Bashir, DirectorDeyLight Health Foundation+1 (857) 251-7693Monjira.Bashit@Deylight.org

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