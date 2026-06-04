Literacy Partners 2026 Gala to Honor Patricia Cornwell, Sherrie Westin, Barbara Tober and Sabastian Niles

Literacy Partners Logo Patricia Cornwell (Photo credit: Patricia Cornwell) Sabastian Niles (Photo credit: Sabastian Niles) Barbara Tober (Photo credit: Barbara Tober) Sherrie Westin (Photo credit: Sherrie Westin)

The festive evening will support Literacy Partners’ mission to advance literacy two generations at a time

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Literacy Partners will host its 2026 Evening of Readings & Gala Dinner at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers, bringing together New York’s literary, philanthropic, civic and business leaders for a festive black tie evening celebrating the power of literacy to change lives on Monday, June 8, 2026. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the gala, first held in 1986, by its founder, Liz Smith.The annual gala will support Literacy Partners’ mission to advance literacy two generations at a time, helping adults, parents and caregivers build the skills and confidence they need to create stronger futures for themselves and the children in their care. This year’s gala will honor four distinguished leaders whose work reflects the organization’s commitment to education, storytelling, service and opportunity:Patricia Cornwell, award-winning author, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. A pioneering figure in contemporary crime fiction, Cornwell has built an internationally acclaimed body of work that has captivated readers and helped define a genre.Sabastian Niles, president and chief legal officer of Salesforce, will receive the Distinguished Leadership in Literacy Award. Niles will be recognized for leadership that reflects the importance of access, equity and opportunity in building stronger communities.Barbara Tober will receive the Lizzie Award, recognizing her longtime commitment to culture, philanthropy and civic engagement. A patron of the arts, publishing maven, and lifelong New Yorker, Barbara Tober helmed BRIDES magazine as its Editor-in-Chief for over 30 years. The award is named in honor of Liz Smith.Sherrie Westin, president and CEO of Sesame Workshop, will receive the Champion of Literacy Award. Westin’s work at the helm of the global nonprofit behind “Sesame Street” reflects a deep commitment to children’s learning, early education and the lifelong value of literacy.The 2026 gala will be hosted by Lesley Stahl, the award-winning journalist known for her distinguished career in broadcast journalism and her decades of work with “60 Minutes.”In keeping with tradition, the Evening of Readings & Gala Dinner will bring to life stories that speak to the transformative power of literacy, from overcoming barriers to opening new opportunities for families and communities. The program will also spotlight the voices and experiences at the heart of Literacy Partners’ work.Since 1973, Literacy Partners has provided free, high-quality literacy education to adults and families through a two-generation approach. Its programs support adults, parents and caregivers while also helping children build early reading, social-emotional and school readiness skills.For more information, to make a contribution or to purchase a table or tickets for the 2026 Literacy Partners Gala, please visit www.literacypartners.org/gala About Literacy Partners:Literacy Partners advances literacy two generations at a time, by supporting adults, parents, and caregivers in nurturing the literacy skills they and the children in their lives need to thrive. Literacy Partners research-based programs incorporate child development and parenting support to help parents and caregivers boost children’s early reading, social emotional growth, and school readiness. Designed to arm every parent and caregiver with the necessary tools they need to create success for themselves and a better future for the children in their care, Literacy Partners’ programs break the cycle of poverty, improve job prospects, and close the achievement gap for children before they even begin school.For more information, please visit: www.literacypartners.org IG: @litpartners | FB: LiteracyPartners | Y: @Literacypartners | IN: LiteracyPartners

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