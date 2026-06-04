Certified Master Life Coach and Author Michelle Bishop of Bishop Life Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MARYVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Bishop is not your everyday life coach. With a business background selling software solutions and medical devices since the age of 21, Michelle admits she lived much of her life chasing conventional success. But after surviving a COVID ICU stay, breast cancer diagnosis and the tragic loss of her beloved husband, Michelle realized it was time to leave a different kind of footprint.

Now 59, Michelle Bishop is the founder of Bishop Life, a certified master life coach, and the self-published author of the #1 Amazon bestseller, “Choose You First.” Her story is equal parts grit, grace and candor. From childhood abuse to widowhood, chronic illness, and profound weight loss, Michelle shares her life’s raw truths not as tales of tragedy, but as proof that small pivots can change everything.

Michelle’s pivot from the boardroom to coaching didn’t come quietly. After a harrowing battle with COVID left her on oxygen for a year, she reflected on a career where she could recall every sales target but not a single client’s name. “I realized I wanted to leave a legacy my daughters could truly be proud of,” reflects Michelle. “I didn’t want my story to be about numbers and quotas, but about hope and helping others find theirs.”

Her book, “Choose You First,” is a candid look at her life, from a childhood marked by abuse to professional success, three marriages, and the hard-won wisdom of choosing self-care. The book became a #1 Amazon bestseller in its category shortly after its February 2024 release and recently earned the International Impact Book Award.

More Than Motivation: Real Conversations, Real Change

Michelle is now a sought-after requested speaker, leading conversations about business reinvention, surviving trauma, navigating chronic illness, and what it truly means to rebuild after loss. Her approach? Warm, relatable, and refreshingly honest.

“I’m not here to drag people along or give cookie-cutter advice,” Michelle explains. “I walk alongside my clients. It isn’t about being perfect, but about making small changes that add up to a life you’re actually proud of.”

Michelle’s speaking topics span from business transformation to women’s wellness, weight loss, and navigating grief. She is especially passionate about coaching women to understand that self-care is not selfish — it’s necessary. “Women run ourselves empty taking care of everyone else. The problem is, when we don’t fill our own tanks, nobody gets the best of us.”

A Story Only She Could Tell

“Choose You First” stands out for its unfiltered transparency. Michelle recounts her experiences with abuse, body image, weight loss, and survival. At her heaviest, she weighed 212 pounds. Through a combination of lifestyle changes, medication, and honest self-reflection, she now maintains a healthy weight and openly discusses her journey with body dysmorphia and past anorexia. She shares these details not for sympathy, but because she knows so many others are quietly fighting similar battles.

“People see the outside and assume everything’s fine. Perfection is a lie,” she insists. “Ups and downs are part of the deal. My hope is that by sharing the whole story, others will realize they are not alone, and that help is always possible.”

No Taboo Topics, No Judgment

A devout Christian, Michelle is equally at ease discussing faith as she invites everyone from all backgrounds into her workshops and talks. Her blog, including a recent article on the Epstein files, tackles difficult issues with care and open-mindedness. “I believe real conversation sparks real change. I’m a no-judgment zone and welcome diverse voices.”

Ready to Speak, Ready to Inspire

Michelle is now accepting new keynote and workshop bookings for corporations, women’s groups, and business teams seeking a speaker who brings practical tools and human connection, not just platitudes. She is also building collaborations with other coaches, wellness experts, and businesses who value authenticity and resilience.

“I might be small, but I am mighty,” Michelle jokes. “I’ve been through the fire and would do it all again if it means I can help just one person realize they’re worth fighting for.”

For those looking for more than another motivational speaker, Michelle Bishop offers the voice of lived experience and the tools to help others thrive, not just survive.

About Michelle Bishop

Michelle Bishop is a certified master life coach, author of the bestselling memoir Choose You First, and founder of Bishop Life. With decades of business experience, a passion for service, and a personal story that has inspired thousands, Michelle is dedicated to helping others thrive, prioritize self-care, and create meaningful lives, one story at a time.

Close Up Radio recently featured Michelle Bishop, certified master life coach, author, and founder of Bishop Life, in a continuing multi-part interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday June 2nd at 11am Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday June 9th at 11am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-certified-master-life/id1785721253?i=1000770991508

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-certified-master-life-coach-and-author-michelle-bishop-of-bishop-life-335757840

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0t0JFpMrZFKWpuIkP1mUmP

For more information about Michelle Bishop, please visit https://bishoplife.com/

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