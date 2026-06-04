Expanding Competition, Strengthening Readiness: Fort Buchanan Engages Puerto Rico Industry

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Fort Buchanan leadership met with the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce June 3 to reinforce the Army installation's significant economic role on the island and to expand local business participation in federal contracting.

During the meeting, Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, hosted Liza García Vélez, executive director of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, at the installation headquarters. Also participating were Ulises Marrero, deputy to the garrison commander; Daniel E. Cain, director of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation; and Eileen Rivera, contract specialist with the Mission and Installation Contracting Command (MICC).

Leaders focused on reinforcing the Army's relevance as an economic engine in Puerto Rico, increasing awareness of contracting opportunities for local businesses, and discussing how to build a possible long-term partnership between the Chamber and Fort Buchanan.

"I am excited to be here, and I am looking forward to collaborating with the Army community," said García Vélez. "The investment the Army is making on the island represents a great opportunity for local small businesses."

Fort Buchanan, the Army's home in the Caribbean, supports about 15,000 service members from multiple military branches. The installation drives economic activity across Puerto Rico through various projects and contracts. With an operating budget of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan invests in projects that create opportunities for local businesses and support military readiness.

"We want to expand our contractor and business partner base," said Samples. "There is so much investment taking place at Fort Buchanan. We want to strengthen the relationship between the Department of the Army and the community of Puerto Rico."

Samples also emphasized the longstanding connection between Puerto Rico and the U.S. Army.

"There is no way we could have a nation without the U.S. Army, and there is no way we could have a nation without Puerto Rico," said Samples while reminding that citizens from Puerto Rico have served the nation since the Revolutionary War.

MICC representatives emphasized their willingness to conduct educational workshops for local businesses interested in pursuing federal contracting opportunities during the discussion.

"The MICC team is available to conduct workshops on how to become a federal contractor, explain the requirements, and guide businesses through the process," said Rivera.

Participants discussed several initiatives to strengthen collaboration, including joining future business and community events, possibly establishing a military relations committee within the Chamber of Commerce, and developing educational outreach efforts, such as informational workshops and resource guides, to help Puerto Rico businesses better understand how to compete for contracting opportunities across the Department of the Army and the broader Department of War.

The meeting marked a key step in expanding local participation in federal contracting while building partnerships that advance both military readiness and Puerto Rico's economy.

Fort Buchanan, the Army's premier Caribbean installation, remains focused on strengthening relationships with local business and community leaders to serve as both a platform for military readiness and a catalyst for Puerto Rico's economic progress.