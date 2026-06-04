Skylytics Launches VEXΛ and VΛST: AI Sovereignty for the Business

Two purpose-built AI products deliver private generative AI grounded in your data and continuously validated for accuracy. Together, they are transformational.

Generative AI creates real business value, but only when the answers it gives are accurate, grounded in your data, and safe from attack. VEXΛ and VΛST exist to solve those challenges together.” — Michael Hickey, Co-Founder, Skylytics Data

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NASHUA, N.H. Skylytics Data, LLC today announced VEXΛ (Vaulted, EXpert, Accelerated), a Private Generative AI Accelerator, and earlier this week, VΛST (Validate, Assess, Score, Test), an Automated AI Validation Platform. Together they deliver AI Sovereignty: generative AI that runs on your data, inside your environment, returns only accurate answers, and resists adversarial attack.Every query routed through a public model API puts proprietary contracts, customer records, and regulated data outside your control. For regulated industries, that is a compliance issue. For everyone, it is the wrong foundation.VEXΛ is powered by Azure OpenAI and runs entirely inside your existing Azure environment. Your data never leaves your compliance perimeter. Employees and customers get natural-language access to your CRM, ERP, ITSM, policy documents, and operational systems around the clock.AI models are not set-it-and-forget-it. Without ongoing evaluation they drift, hallucinate, and become vulnerable to manipulation. VΛST holds your AI accountable across four dimensions:• Validate: Every response is grounded in your data and aligned with ground truth. Hallucinations never reach employees, customers, or regulators.• Assess: Synthetic question generation and faithfulness scoring deliver a reproducible audit of how accurately your AI represents your business.• Score: Baseline metrics recorded at deployment are tracked continuously, giving you an objective signal the moment performance shifts.• Test: Automated red-team testing surfaces and closes prompt injection, data leakage, and adversarial vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.VEXΛ + VΛST = AI SovereigntyVEXΛ answers how to keep your data private. VΛST answers how to prove your AI is accurate. Each solution stands alone. Deployed together, they close the loop completely: your AI is private, accurate, and continuously protected.The question is not whether your organization will use generative AI.The question is whether it will be yours.About Skylytics DataSkylytics Data, LLC is a Continuous Intelligence company headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire, partnering with organizations across manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, energy, and real estate. Learn more at www.skylytics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.