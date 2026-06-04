Bianca G. daSilva, Recognized by Influential Women, Executive Talent Partner, Recruiter, Entrepreneurial Leader & CEO

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Organizations and Professionals Through Strategic Recruiting, Authentic Leadership, and Relationship-Driven Talent SolutionsBianca G. daSilva is a dynamic and results-driven Executive Talent Partner based in Honolulu, Hawaii, with over a decade of experience in Human Resources, recruiting, management, and content editing. With a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, concentrating in Marketing and Management from Wichita State University, Bianca has built a career centered on connecting exceptional talent with meaningful opportunities. Known for her energetic, creative, and fast-thinking approach, she combines strategic insight with genuine relationship-building to create impactful outcomes for both clients and candidates.Throughout her professional journey, Bianca has developed extensive expertise in full-cycle recruiting, working across a wide range of industries and disciplines including Human Resources, accounting, finance, IT, and upper-management leadership roles. Her experience spans both corporate and agency recruiting environments, giving her a well-rounded understanding of talent strategy, organizational growth, and workforce development.In addition to her recruiting expertise, Bianca has also applied her skills in content editing, freelance publishing, and HR writing, supporting authors and organizations through the development of marketing materials, manuscripts, and company culture initiatives. Her ability to communicate effectively and understand people from both operational and creative perspectives has become one of the defining strengths of her career.Before her current role, Bianca served as an Executive HR Manager and district resource at Target, where she played a critical role in onboarding and developing new HR leaders while implementing innovative talent strategies across multiple teams. Her leadership in those positions demonstrated not only her ability to streamline processes and improve organizational efficiency, but also her commitment to mentorship, communication, and employee development.Today, Bianca serves as part of the Specialized Recruiting Group at Express Employment Professionals – Hawaii, where she delivers high-level talent solutions to organizations seeking exceptional candidates. Her performance and dedication quickly distinguished her within the company, earning her the Rookie of the Year award in 2025 for achieving the highest placement volume. Her success reflects both her work ethic and her ability to foster strong, trust-based relationships with clients and candidates alike.Beyond executive talent strategy, Bianca is also a certified Master Scuba Diver Trainer who is passionate about ocean safety, education, and community involvement. Her dedication to empowering others extends far beyond the workplace. This summer, she is launching a toddler clothing line inspired by her daughter, bringing together creativity, motherhood, and entrepreneurship into a brand rooted in joy, purpose, and intention.Bianca attributes her success to staying open-minded, adaptable, and willing to evolve. Moving frequently with her husband during his Coast Guard career taught her how to embrace change instead of resisting it. Each relocation pushed her to reinvent herself, learn new skills, and pursue opportunities she may not have otherwise considered.She has built her career by stepping forward before feeling fully ready, saying yes to opportunities that intimidated her, and taking risks that stretched her far beyond her comfort zone. For Bianca, growth has always come from betting on herself even when the outcome felt uncertain. She believes that failure is far less painful than living with regret and would rather fail repeatedly than look back wishing she had tried.The best career advice Bianca has ever received is to communicate expectations and needs clearly. Early in her career, mentors at Target taught her that strong communication and self-awareness are essential to long-term growth and leadership. Understanding personal strengths, recognizing areas for development, and using the right tools to navigate both have become foundational principles in her career.Over time, Bianca has learned that growth does not happen accidentally. Instead, it requires intentional effort, curiosity, and the willingness to continue learning even when the process feels uncomfortable. She believes that individuals who proactively take ownership of their development position themselves for lasting success.To young women entering the recruiting and talent industry, Bianca encourages stepping outside of comfort zones and focusing on building authentic relationships. She advises women to make the phone calls, practice cold outreach, and view recruiting as an opportunity to connect with people and cultivate meaningful professional relationships. In her experience, success naturally follows genuine connection.Beyond the practical skills of recruiting, Bianca also encourages women to permit themselves to take up space. She believes the industry rewards those who advocate for themselves, trust their instincts, and communicate with confidence and authority. Continuous learning, understanding client needs deeply, and remaining curious are qualities she believes distinguish top performers.Bianca also emphasizes the importance of resilience in recruiting. Hearing “no” is inevitable, but she views each rejection as an opportunity to sharpen skills and build confidence. She strongly encourages women to build supportive networks of mentors, colleagues, and peers who celebrate successes and provide encouragement during challenging moments. Most importantly, she believes growth happens by stretching beyond perceived limitations rather than remaining in safe or familiar spaces.One of the greatest challenges Bianca sees within the staffing and recruiting industry is building trust with clients, particularly overcoming the misconception that staffing agencies prioritize quantity over quality. She believes establishing credibility requires consistency, transparency, and true partnership. For Bianca, recruiting is never transactional—it is strategic, relationship-driven, and centered on long-term success.She describes the most rewarding moments in her work as those “unicorn placements” where the right candidate is perfectly aligned with the right client opportunity. These successful placements not only strengthen organizations but also reinforce the tremendous value recruiters can bring to businesses and individuals alike.The values most important to Bianca, both personally and professionally, are maintaining a healthy work-life balance and creating a positive, supportive workplace culture. She is intentional about showing up fully during business hours and giving clients and candidates the best version of herself while also protecting meaningful time with her family.Being a strong role model for her daughter is one of Bianca’s greatest priorities. She wants her daughter to see that it is possible to build a meaningful, successful career without sacrificing the moments that matter most at home. For Bianca, creating that balance is not simply an aspiration—it is a standard she works to uphold every day.Whether she is guiding organizations through strategic hiring initiatives, teaching ocean safety, mentoring professionals, or building a brand inspired by motherhood and creativity, Bianca G. daSilva continues to bring a unique combination of leadership, authenticity, resilience, and innovation to everything she does.Learn More about Bianca G. daSilva:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Bianca-daSilva Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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