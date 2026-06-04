Joni Marmo, Recognized by Influential Women, Catholic speaker, content creator, founder of the Seeking Wisdom Movement.

COOPER CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspiring Purpose-Driven Reinvention Through Faith, Leadership, and a Growth MindsetCooper City, Florida – Joni Fernandez Marmo is a multiple award-winning Catholic motivational speaker, content creator, and thought leader devoted to helping individuals rediscover purpose and embrace meaningful reinvention. As the Founder of the Seeking Wisdom Movement, she cultivates a growing community of Wisdom Seekers through her podcast, newsletter, workshops, and speaking engagements. With an authentic, faith-centered approach, Joni inspires professionals and leaders to align their careers with their values, trust God through seasons of transition, and boldly step into the next chapter of their lives both personally and professionally.Joni built a distinguished media career spanning nearly 30 years in broadcast and cable television, progressing from producer to executive producer and ultimately into the executive ranks at Univision Communications. As Senior Vice President of Consumer and Corporate Marketing, she led the company’s in-house creative agency and oversaw all marketing initiatives, guiding cross-functional teams across strategy, production, brand development, and omnichannel campaigns. At the height of her success, she made the difficult decision to step away from corporate leadership due to health reasons. What initially felt like a loss ultimately became a transformative journey toward discovering a greater calling and deeper purpose.After leaving the corporate world, Joni transitioned into education, serving as an adjunct professor of marketing at Florida International University and later teaching theology at her high school alma mater—an especially meaningful full-circle experience. This season of reflection and teaching led her to launch her podcast and pursue speaking full-time, where she shares her story of reinvention and encourages others to believe that it is never too late to begin again. Today, Joni dedicates herself fully to producing her podcast, an endeavor she describes as far more demanding than many realize, while also developing writing projects, including a forthcoming book and workshop designed to chronicle her journey from corporate success to purposeful reinvention, offering a roadmap for those seeking greater value, fulfillment, and faith-driven impact in their own lives.Joni attributes her success to a strong work ethic and integrity, while fostering relationships built on respect, trust, and collaboration. When she shifted to a growth mindset, everything changed, and that contributed to the majority of her achievements. She began opening herself up to more challenges and learning new skills every day. Shedding the fear of failure in the process of taking on new projects helped her grow as both an individual contributor and a senior leader. Additionally, helping others by mentoring, encouraging, and teaching served her well. She believes it is in teaching that she learns the greatest lessons.All of the above not only helped her succeed in her 30-year career in media, but most especially in these last seven years of reinvention. During this time, Joni has learned to align her values with her personal brand and her work. Although she is no longer in corporate America, she feels that she is making a larger impact now than ever before.The best career advice Joni ever received came from a CEO who barely knew her, but encouraged her to step out into the world without fear. This conversation took place during her exit meeting when she was leaving the company. He reminded her that there is no rulebook for managing a career—every path is different, and no one knows what the future holds. While she has never been afraid of change, walking away from her established corporate career was an entirely different experience. She believed she was prepared, but as it turned out, the journey included both peaks and valleys.Through that transition, she held tightly to that advice and continually reminded herself that while change can be difficult, it is fundamental to growth. For Joni, the real obstacle is fear—something she encourages others not to allow to break or stop them from moving forward.Joni’s number one advice to young women entering her industry is to adopt a growth mindset and remain open to opportunities that expand knowledge and skills. In an ever-changing industry, she emphasizes the importance of staying ahead of the curve by continuing to learn and releasing the fear of failure. She also highlights the importance of balancing confidence and humility—acknowledging when you do not know something and being willing to ask for help.She strongly believes in the value of mentors and colleagues, learning from those who have experience and have paved the way before her, and honoring their contributions. For Joni, leadership is not defined by title, but by impact—by making one’s position as meaningful and relevant as possible. She often reflects on the importance of looking beyond daily tasks to see how she can contribute greater value to teams and organizations.Joni also emphasizes the importance of learning from every situation. In her view, every experience—good or bad—carries a lesson, and wisdom comes from the ability to recognize and apply those lessons. At the same time, she maintains that individuals should not remain in environments that are toxic, as such environments can harm one’s spirit and overall well-being.In the field of media, Joni identifies one of the greatest challenges as the erosion of audience attention in a rapidly evolving landscape. With an increasing number of competitors and digital platforms, capturing and maintaining attention has become more difficult than ever. However, she also sees significant opportunity in digital media, where accessible tools now make it easier to reach audiences and share meaningful messages.The challenge, Joni explains, lies in staying organized, finding one’s voice, and clearly defining what one wants to communicate. Those who can do so effectively are well-positioned to make a meaningful impact in today’s media environment.The values most important to Joni in both her personal and professional life are faith, integrity, respect (for herself and others), trust, collaboration, and service to others. These principles guide her decisions, relationships, and work as she continues to build a mission-driven life rooted in purpose and service.Outside of her professional endeavors, Joni enjoys spending time with family, taking walks with her husband, engaging in edifying conversations with faith-led friends, and participating in Bible study. These practices provide grounding, reflection, and renewal, supporting her continued work as a speaker, thought leader, and advocate for purposeful reinvention.Learn More about Joni Marmo:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Joni-Marmo or through her website, https://jonimarmo.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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