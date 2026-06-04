Priceagent Selected as Finalist in Greenbook Insight Innovation Competition at IIEX Europe 2026

Priceagent named as finalist in the 2026 Greenbook Insight Innovation Competition at IIEX Europe, Amsterdam, June 23-24. Priceagent named as finalist in the 2026 Greenbook Insight Innovation Competition at IIEX Europe, Amsterdam, June 23-24. Priceagent

Priceagent named IIEX Europe 2026 finalist, pitching in Amsterdam on June 23 to answer the question no insight platform has solved: how much will consumers pay?

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Priceagent International AB, a Swedish pricing intelligence company, has been selected as one of five finalists in the Greenbook Insight Innovation Competition (IIC) at IIEX Europe 2026. The company will pitch live at the event in Amsterdam on June 23, 2026.

The Insight Innovation Competition is presented in partnership with IDX, a global data and intelligence company, whose Worldwide CEO, Crispin Beale, served on the judging panel alongside senior figures from Zappi, Colgate-Palmolive, Lufthansa Innovation Hub, Vertemis, Oaklins DeSilva+Phillips, and Generative AI Strategy for Insight Leaders. The 2026 finalists were selected from applications submitted by early-stage companies across the insights, market research, and research technology sector.

The competition drew Priceagent's attention because of a gap it was built to close. Most insight platforms answer what consumers want. None reliably answer how much they will pay. Priceagent's Predictive Demand Engine maps consumer willingness to pay as a continuous demand curve, delivering exact price coordinates rather than acceptable price zones: intelligence that was previously available only through weeks-long specialist engagements.

Priceagent was selected alongside four other finalists: Agentic Planogram Discovery Platform by VST, Electric Twin, Platinum by Bayes Price, and Socialtrait.

Priceagent built the Predictive Demand Engine (PDE), a proprietary methodology for measuring consumer willingness to pay (WTP). Where traditional pricing methods produce acceptable price ranges, the PDE maps demand and revenue at every price point, identifying the exact price coordinates that maximize volume or revenue. Studies run in hours, not weeks, and require no specialist analysts. The platform is self-serve, deployable across languages and currencies, and available to companies of any size.

"Pricing is the most powerful lever a business has, yet most decisions are still made on gut feeling or competitive benchmarking," said Robert Tinterov, CEO of Priceagent. "Being selected for the IIC is a recognition that the industry is ready for a better answer to the 'how much' question."

The IIC selection marks Priceagent's first major international competition entry since transitioning from a pricing consultancy to a fully self-serve SaaS platform in autumn 2025. The company's methodology is backed by millions of consumer data points accumulated across a decade of commercial pricing studies.

Robert Tinterov and Josefin Håkanson will represent Priceagent at the live pitch on June 23, 2026 at 12:05.

IIEX Europe 2026 takes place June 23-24 in Amsterdam and brings together insights leaders, ResTech builders, and marketing professionals from across the industry. More information about the competition is available at www.greenbook.org/events/iiex-europe/insight-innovation-competition.

More information about Priceagent is available at www.priceagent.com.

About Priceagent

Priceagent International AB is a pricing intelligence company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's Predictive Demand Engine (PDE) maps consumer willingness to pay as a continuous demand curve, delivering exact price coordinates including the price that maximizes demand, the price that maximizes revenue, and the psychological price barriers in between. Priceagent was founded in 2019 and launched its self-serve SaaS platform in autumn 2025.



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