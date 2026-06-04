Influential Women Features Tamara Ivkovic, Yoga Teacher & Massage Therapist in Holistic Wellness Trauma-Informed Healing

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guiding Clients Toward Personal Growth Through Presence, Mindful Healing, and Integrative Wellness PracticesTamara Ivkovic is a dedicated Yoga Teacher and Massage Therapist based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, specializing in holistic wellness and trauma-informed healing. With over 15 years of experience in massage therapy and yoga instruction, Tamara combines multiple healing modalities—including PEAT therapy, plant medicine, meditation, and reflexology—to guide her clients toward personal growth and wellness. Her innovative approach also includes specialty classes such as puppy yoga, demonstrating her belief in the power of presence and interaction to foster healing.Throughout her career, Tamara has worked with clients across New York, Chicago, and Florida, offering both in-person and online sessions. She emphasizes creating a safe and supportive environment for individuals navigating personal or professional challenges, helping them understand and overcome the blocks in their lives. Her extensive training includes a 200-hour teacher training with Raghunath Cappo at Super Soul Farm in upstate NY and than 500-hours in Arohan Yoga School in Rishikesh, India, Thai yoga massage training, and ongoing PEAT therapy training, equipping her with a wide array of tools to support holistic wellness.Tamara’s work is rooted in the belief that healing is a deeply personal journey that requires presence, awareness, and individualized care. She integrates physical, emotional, and energetic modalities to support her clients in reconnecting with themselves and developing greater self-understanding. By blending traditional and alternative practices, she creates a multidimensional approach that meets clients where they are in their healing process.Tamara attributes her success to changing people’s lives, although she emphasizes that this was never her original intention. She explains that in January of this year, five individuals independently shared with her how working with her had significantly changed their lives. This feedback was unexpected, as her focus has always been on sharing knowledge and tools rather than intentionally transforming lives. For her, the realization that her work has had such an impact has been both humbling and motivating, reinforcing her commitment to continue her practice.She describes this experience as a “full circle” moment, where clients reflect back the influence of her guidance. Tamara believes that even a simple conversation or session can create meaningful growth opportunities, whether through massage, movement, or other healing modalities. She offers a variety of tools, allowing individuals to choose approaches that feel most natural and aligned for them, rather than prescribing a single path.Her philosophy is shaped by her personal journey and the range of experiences that have led her to develop her current skill set. Tamara believes that life experiences—both challenges and transitions—serve a greater purpose in equipping individuals with tools they can later use to support others. In her view, everything encountered along the way contributes to a deeper capacity to navigate life and help others do the same.The best career advice Tamara has ever received is that it is possible to have a career you love while also building a life that allows you to move to the United States and make a meaningful impact on others. This perspective has reinforced her belief that purpose-driven work can also support personal freedom, growth, and fulfillment.To young women entering her field, Tamara offers a message of encouragement and empowerment: it is possible to pursue this path despite any challenges or obstacles that may arise. She emphasizes resilience, self-belief, and persistence, encouraging others to trust their ability to grow and succeed even in uncertain circumstances.In her current work, Tamara is focused on expanding her reach and helping more people access her services. However, she does not rely heavily on social media or traditional advertising, as she feels these methods do not align with her authentic approach. Instead, her practice has grown primarily through client referrals, studio teaching, and private sessions. While she values this organic growth, she acknowledges the challenge of reaching a wider audience while remaining true to her personal and professional values.Tamara is currently seeking ways to expand her visibility in a manner that aligns with her integrity and credibility. She emphasizes the importance of working with individuals who understand and respect her authentic approach, ensuring that any outreach remains consistent with her philosophy of genuine, presence-based healing.The values most important to Tamara in both her professional and personal life are presence and creating space for others. She believes that working with individuals requires full attentiveness, awareness, and the ability to hold space in a way that allows others to feel supported and seen. Equally important is the need for recalibration—taking time to ground herself so she can continue to serve others effectively.Tamara views service as a shared human experience, noting that people are constantly serving one another, whether consciously or unconsciously. She believes that increasing awareness around these interactions creates greater responsibility in how individuals show up for others, fostering more intentional and compassionate connections.In her personal life, Tamara prioritizes practices that support grounding and restoration. She finds balance through cooking, meditation, stillness, time spent in nature, and being at the beach. These practices allow her to reconnect with herself, restore her energy, and continue her work from a centered and present place.Through her holistic and presence-centered approach, Tamara Ivkovic continues to inspire individuals on their journeys of healing, self-discovery, and personal transformation, offering guidance that emphasizes authenticity, awareness, and meaningful connection.Learn More about Tamara Ivkovic:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Tamara-Ivkovic Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tamyivkovic?igsh=aXpsZ3Nnb2NzZ2ho&utm_source=qr YouTube: https://youtube.com/@tamymassage?si=6QrYk0IjUao9E2Hp Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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