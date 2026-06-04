DrivenToZero ™: Dubai Racing Driver Lachlan Robinson Caps a Breakthrough Season by Planting His 2,000th Tree

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At just 22, the Australian driver is doubling down on his #DrivenToZero ™ initiative, planting a second round of 1,000 trees with reforestation platform Evertreen to offset another year on track.

Australian racing driver Lachlan Robinson has carried the momentum of his 2025 season straight into 2026, opening the new campaign at the Red Bull Ring with pole position and two podium finishes.

The result follows one of the strongest years of his young career, marked by a maiden ADAC GT4 Germany win and a teams' championship. Robinson has now taken his DrivenToZero™ initiative into a second season, planting another 1,000 trees to offset the carbon footprint of his racing.

The latest planting takes the total under the initiative to 2,000 trees, delivered with global reforestation platform Evertreen.

For Robinson, the milestone is about more than the numbers. #DrivenToZero ™ started with a question he was repeatedly asked: can a racing career and a real commitment to the planet sit in the same garage? Two years and 2,000 trees later, he is convinced the answer is yes.

“When people say, ‘You race cars, what good can you possibly do?’ I tell them the truth,” said Lachlan Robinson. “It is not the most sustainable sport, but I am doing everything I can to cut and offset my emissions. I worked out everything for the season, the flights, the transfers, the testing, not just the racing, and then I calculated exactly how many trees I would need to plant. It was never a number I pulled out of the air. Doing it again this year, and watching the total reach 2,000 trees, shows this is a long-term commitment and not a one-off gesture.”

A breakthrough season on track

2025 was the year it came together for Robinson in the ADAC GT4 Germany Championship, where he raced a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport for AVIA W&S Motorsport. The standout moment came at the Red Bull Ring in September, where he and co-driver Oskar Lind Kristensen took their first win in the series. He followed it with a podium at the Sachsenring and pole position at the season finale in Hockenheim, while AVIA W&S Motorsport went on to claim the teams' championship.

Robinson came up through the UAE karting scene before stepping into GT racing, and his sights are now set on GT and endurance racing further down the line, with the Le Mans 24 Hours the long-term dream.

Every kilometre counts, on and off the track

Robinsons’ initiative, #DrivenToZero™, was launched in collaboration with Evertreen, tracks the emissions across Robinson's whole season, the racing and testing as well as the flights and ground transfers and offsets them through tree planting. The maths is kept simple and out in the open:

One tree for every 75 kilometres raced or tested

Six trees for every round-trip flight to Germany for a race weekend

One tree for every local round trip between the airport and the circuit

The trees go into Evertreen's reforestation projects in Kenya and Madagascar, where they capture carbon and, just as importantly to Robinson, create work and income for local farming communities. Once mature, the 2,000 trees planted so far are expected to absorb an estimated 44,000 kg of CO2 every year.

“It is not only about the carbon, but also about helping people in less fortunate regions too,” Robinson said. “Sustainability has become a real part of how my family thinks, and I wanted my racing to stand for something beyond the results. Motorsport gives me a platform, and if I can use it to do some good, then every lap really does count.”

A partnership built to last

Evertreen is a digital reforestation platform that helps people and organisations offset their carbon footprint and support global reforestation through tree planting they can actually follow. Every tree is geo-located and tracked, with planting evidence, growth updates and project reports available through the platform, which is what lets partners like Robinson speak about their impact with confidence.

“Lachlan is exactly the kind of partner we love working with,” said Dan Ciufo, Co-founder of Evertreen. “He has done the maths, taken ownership of his footprint and turned it into action you can measure. Backing #DrivenToZero™ for a second year is a real pleasure, and we are proud to help turn his success on track into something lasting, both for the planet and for the communities where these trees grow.”

With the partnership now set for the season ahead, both sides plan to keep building on it through joint storytelling, media work and content that brings the initiative to new audiences across motorsport and beyond.

About Lachlan Robinson

Lachlan Robinson is a 22-year-old Australian racing driver based in Dubai. He came up through the UAE karting scene and now competes in the ADAC GT4 Germany Championship for AVIA W&S Motorsport, with his sights set on GT and endurance racing, including the Le Mans 24 Hours. He is the founder of the #DrivenToZero™ sustainability initiative. Find out more at lachlanrobinson.com.

About #DrivenToZero™

#DrivenToZero™ is Lachlan Robinson's sustainability initiative, created to turn the high-performance world of motorsport into a force for good. Every kilometre raced, tested or travelled is tracked and offset through tree planting, on the simple belief that performance and responsibility can move forward together.

About Evertreen

Evertreen is a reforestation platform that helps people and organisations take real steps towards carbon neutrality and net zero through tree planting, reforestation and nature-based climate solutions. Every tree is geo-located and trackable, with certificates, growth updates and transparent project reporting. Learn more at evertreen.com.

Media Contact

Evertreen Team

info@evertreen.com

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