Carbon-ion, Energy, Inc Secures extension of its Landmark Patent for Next-Generation remote grid storage systems

New intellectual property milestone extends core innovations designed to deliver electrical energy from different sources in remote locations

Corporate Universe, Inc (OTCQB:COUV)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon-ion, Energy, Inc, a pioneer in energy storage management, today announced it has been successful in its continuation application to its original issuance of U.S. Patent No. US 11,777,317 B2 dated October, 3, 2023 to extend the patent family for its advanced hybrid energy storage architecture. This vital patent protection covers the company's proprietary core system design, which successfully resolves the ability to connect remotely to the grid and or via renewable sources which significantly enhances power delivery. In particular, it focuses on a method of storing energy using our super capacitor.

As global power grids face unprecedented stability challenges from variable renewable energy sources, Carbon-ion's patented technology provides a reliable bridge to enable remote locations that are off grid to operate as if they were connected.

"Securing this patent continuation validates years of intensive research and engineering by our team," said Adrian Jones, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Carbon-ion. "This proprietary platform is not just a technological win; it is a commercial shield that secures our market position as we are now able to offer licences to use our unique design to support of grid infrastructure to meet the ever-growing demand for clean energy in remote locations.

I'm delighted, that Carbon-ion Energy, Inc, has secured a foundational U.S. Patent Office grant for its breakthrough energy storage and related architecture back in October 2023. The patented design for delivering electricity from a grid and/or a source of renewable electrical energy intended for use in EV charging stations and remote power systems."

Our predecessor company Zap & Go put out a vision for where this technology could go and this may be found at:-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GrFYpQ2u5yY

The ‘on-boarding’ process with our major UK Water Authority to enable them to raise the paperwork for the trial of our ZapStart UPS solution they wish to undertake is taking longer than we were told. We are making every effort to ‘fast track’ this process to move to deployment and testing.

About Corporate Universe, Inc.

Corporate Universe, Inc. (the "Company") acts as a holding company and is engaged in the energy sector where it is developing next generation of supercapacitors. Through its subsidiaries Carbon-ion Energy, Inc and Oxcion Limited, the Company is developing a new class of energy storage device with considerable functional improvements over commercially available supercapacitors. This technology is referred to as the Carbon-ion or C-ion cell in contrast to Lithium-ion or Li-ion. The C-ion cell has been designed to provide specific power characteristics significantly higher than a Li-ion cell. It is designed to be classified as non-flammable and non-hazardous for transport, allowing the product to be shipped easily and to comply with both current and future regulations. Due to the method of energy storage, the cell has fewer moving parts electrochemically and is designed to go through significantly more charge/discharge cycles or and operate for many years of normal use. The C-ion cell is being designed for manufacture using many of the technologies well known in Li-ion cell production.

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CONTACT:□Corporate Universe Inc, Carbon-ion, Energy, Inc

□info@carbon-ion.energy□+1 212 220 8416 SOURCE: Corporate Universe

A H Jones

Carbon-ion Energy, Inc email us here

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