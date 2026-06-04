My Search Hero Launches Automated Marketing Platform Built to Replace the Traditional Agency

Your Marketing On Autopilot My Search Hero Platform

The company opens founder pricing locked for life to its first 100 customers, with setup bonuses included

We built this for the owner who is tired of renting their visibility. Everything the platform produces belongs to the business. That is the part the agency model was never going to give you.” — CEO of My Search Hero

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Search Hero today announced the launch of an all-in-one automated marketing platform that runs a small business's organic growth without an agency, ongoing ad spend, or an in-house marketing hire. The platform positions itself as a direct alternative to the retainer-based agency model, automating the work across search, social, and online communities and running it daily.

The company is opening the launch with a founder pricing program. The first 100 customers lock their monthly rate for life, as the platform adds new features and channels. After the first 100 spots are claimed, standard pricing increases by roughly 25 percent across plans.

My Search Hero runs four engines at once. Its SEO engine publishes branded articles and builds contextual backlinks while optimizing for citations in tools such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. A click-through engine sends search interaction signals on priority keywords. A community engine places brand mentions in Reddit threads that rank in search and feed AI assistants. A social engine generates and publishes content across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and other networks on a daily schedule.

Plans range from $197 to $397 per month for small businesses, with a multi-location tier for franchises and larger operations. The flagship Hero plan, which runs all four engines together, is $397 per month. The company says the same capabilities assembled separately through an agency, a social media manager, and a video creator would cost several thousand dollars a month.

"Marketing agencies have spent years selling small businesses reports instead of results, and ad platforms keep raising the toll on attention you never actually own," said the CEO of My Search Hero. "We built this for the owner who is tired of renting their visibility. Everything the platform produces, the content, the links, the audience, belongs to the business. Cancel tomorrow, and you keep all of it. That is the part the agency model was never going to give you."

Founder customers also receive a set of setup bonuses at no additional cost. These include a custom competitor analysis, a local and AI search audit with a 30-day fix plan, and a brand voice setup session used to train the system on the business's tone and offers. Founders who choose annual billing receive two months at no charge.

The platform is built for businesses without technical staff. Owners connect their website and social accounts during onboarding, and the system builds a strategy and begins publishing within 24 hours. My Search Hero offers a 3-day free trial and a 45-day money-back guarantee tied to measurable gains in organic traffic, with no contracts and the ability to cancel at any time.

The founder pricing program is available now at mysearchhero.com while the first 100 spots remain.

My Search Hero is an automated marketing platform for small businesses that combines SEO content and backlinks, click-through amplification, Reddit presence, and automated social media posting in a single system. The platform is designed to give business owners durable organic visibility they own, without the cost and commitment of a traditional marketing agency.

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