The F* Word Launches Autonomous AI Tech Packs That Turn Trends Into Factory-Ready Products in 8 Minutes

The F* Word, Autonomous Tech Pack AI Tech Pack in 10 Minutes AI Fashion Suite

The world's first autonomous AI tech pack for Fashion Brands

LLM wrappers with node UIs are not workflows. They are AI image generators dressed up as platforms, and they will not compound brand value.” — Nitin Kumar

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The F* Word, an AI workflow platform for fashion brands, today announced the launch of its autonomous AI tech pack workflow, designed to turn trend signals, sketches, mood boards, and design ideas into production-ready tech packs in about eight minutes.The launch addresses a long-standing gap in fashion technology. While many tools generate visuals, few help brands create products that can be manufactured at scale.Fashion teams often struggle to move from inspiration to execution. A trend must become a brief, the brief becomes a design, and the design must be translated into a tech pack and sample. This process involves costing, revisions, fit development, sourcing, and factory coordination, making it slow and expensive for most brands.The F* Word brings these steps together into a unified workflow, autonomous where it matters and human in the loop where that matters.The platform incorporates trend inputs from sources such as Pinterest, Instagram, Google Trends, product pages, runway references, and internal archives. Teams can also upload proprietary materials, including mood boards, sketches, past tech packs, fabrics, trims, and construction standards. The system then generates structured briefs, enables team feedback and approvals, and produces factory-ready tech packs.“Fashion AI has spent too much time improving images and not enough time improving production readiness,” said Nitin Kumar, CEO of The F* Word. “An image render or a mood board is not something a factory can use. Brands need AI fashion workflow outputs that can move directly into production.”The release builds on platform data from more than 15,000 users and over 85,000 designs created, which indicate a consistent bottleneck i.e., teams move quickly during ideation but slow significantly when making product decisions and building technical documentation. The company reports growing demand, with multiple pilots and customers underway across the United States, Europe, and Asia.Unlike design tools, production workflows require detailed technical specifications, including measurements, points of measure, grading, tolerances, construction notes, bills of materials, trims, fabric specifications, stitching instructions, finishing details, and vendor guidelines.The F* Word’s AI tech pack engine is built on a proprietary dataset of thousands of production-backed tech packs derived from real garments. The foundation built on proprietary data enables the system to reflect how technical designers, merchandisers, sourcing teams, and factories operate in practice.“The biggest gap in fashion is production understanding,” said Rosmon Sidhik, CTO of The F* Word. “If a system does not understand construction, grading, or materials, it cannot move a product forward. Many tools appear advanced but stop short of production.”The platform is designed for brands seeking speed without sacrificing control. Teams operate in secure environments and can incorporate their own product data, including fit blocks, grading rules, supplier preferences, and construction standards, to ensure outputs align with internal development processes.The platform is organized into three connected workflows:• Creative Direction: Translates market signals, sketches, and references into structured briefs and approved concepts• Production Readiness: Converts approved concepts into complete tech packs with bills of materials, measurements, grading, flats, and construction details• Product Launch: Uses the same product data to generate visuals, on-model imagery, and campaign assets, aligning design, production, and go-to-market executionThe company believes autonomous tech packs can become core infrastructure for fashion teams working to shorten product cycles, reduce sampling waste, maintain quality standards, and accelerate speed to market.“AI in fashion is moving into a phase where results matter,” Kumar added. “The real question is whether these systems can help brands design, cost, sample, revise, produce, and launch better products. That is where the value is.”Alongside the launch, the company introduced AI Fashion Studio, a free community platform available at https://aifashion.thefword.ai . The studio provides tools to scan references, organize ideas, and build basic portfolios for designers, students, and independent creators.The full professional-grade platform, available at https://app.thefword.ai , is designed for brands that require private data environments, collaboration capabilities, technical precision, and production-ready outputs.“The free studio offers an accessible entry point,” Sidhik said. Designers should not have to pay for tools that only generate surface-level results. Real product development requires depth, accuracy, and execution.The autonomous AI tech pack workflow is now live, and one can try it from the website.About The F* WordThe F* Word is an AI workflow platform for fashion brands, designers, and product teams. The platform connects creative direction, production readiness, and product launch into a single system, enabling teams to move from idea to production-ready output with greater speed, precision, and control.

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