Influential Women Features Paige Scannapieco, CFP®: Private Wealth Advisor with Ashline Financial Wealth Management

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Individuals and Families Through Personalized Wealth Planning and Long-Term Financial GuidancePaige Scannapieco, CFP, is a Private Wealth Advisor with Ashline Financial Wealth Management and Insurance Solutions, where she partners with individuals and families to develop comprehensive financial strategies designed to support long-term financial security and confidence. Based in San Diego, Paige works closely with clients to create personalized plans that align with their life goals, including retirement planning, wealth accumulation, and financial protection. Her client-centered approach focuses on building strong relationships and providing guidance that helps clients feel prepared for both opportunities and uncertainties in their financial lives.Before joining Ashline Financial, Paige spent more than eight years with Fidelity Investments, where she served in multiple roles including Investment Consultant, Planning Consultant, Relationship Manager, and Financial Representative. In these positions, she developed extensive expertise in investment guidance, financial planning, and client relationship management. This foundation allowed her to refine a holistic approach to advising—one that blends technical financial knowledge with a strong emphasis on understanding each client’s personal circumstances and long-term vision.Paige earned her Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP) designation in 2023 and holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University at Albany, State University of New York, where she also minored in business and competed as a member of the university’s track and field team. Her academic background in mathematics, combined with her athletic experience, shaped her disciplined, structured approach to both problem-solving and client service.Much of Paige’s time is dedicated to meeting directly with clients both in person and virtually, learning about their lives, priorities, and financial concerns. She regularly works with individuals and couples to understand their current situation and design strategies that support long-term goals—whether that means preparing for retirement, saving efficiently, purchasing a home, or balancing present-day spending with future planning. Her focus remains on helping clients translate complex financial decisions into clear, actionable steps.Paige attributes most of her success to consistency and discipline. Whether it’s training for a marathon, raising three boys, or helping clients plan their financial futures, she believes that showing up and doing the work—day after day—is what creates real results. For her, success is not defined by isolated achievements but by steady commitment over time, even when progress feels incremental.The best career advice Paige has received is to work hard but give herself grace. She believes that while it is impossible to solve everything in a single day, focusing on getting 1% better each day leads to meaningful long-term progress. This mindset of continuous improvement has become central to her professional philosophy. She encourages ongoing learning, refinement of skills, and a sustained focus on doing what is best for clients, trusting that consistent effort compounds over time.Paige also places strong emphasis on mentorship and community within her profession. She encourages women to connect with other women in the industry and is actively involved in a professional peer group where members openly discuss challenges, celebrate successes, and collaborate on solutions when obstacles arise. She believes this sense of community is essential, as it builds confidence and reminds professionals that they are not alone in navigating the complexities of the financial services field.In her view, one of the most significant opportunities in the financial industry is the growing demand for guidance from individuals who want to improve their financial well-being but may not know where to begin. This creates an important role for advisors to serve as educators and trusted resources. With a significant wealth transfer expected over the coming decades, Paige believes the need for thoughtful, personalized financial planning will only continue to grow.At the same time, she recognizes a challenge in the increasing reliance on artificial intelligence and digital tools for financial decision-making. While these technologies can provide helpful general information, she emphasizes that they cannot replace personalized financial advice. According to Paige, financial planning is deeply individual, and working with a professional who understands the full scope of a client’s life situation is critical to achieving meaningful outcomes.Integrity remains a core value in Paige’s work and personal life. She believes that honesty is essential in financial advising, even when it requires difficult conversations. As a fiduciary, she is committed to acting in her clients’ best interests at all times, which requires transparency, accountability, and trust. This value has been shaped in part by her personal life, where she has long admired her husband’s commitment to honesty—a principle that continues to influence her professional approach.Through ongoing conversations, disciplined planning, and thoughtful financial guidance, Paige Scannapieco strives to provide her clients with clarity and peace of mind. Balancing her professional responsibilities with life as a mother of three young children, she remains committed to helping individuals and families make confident, informed decisions about their financial futures while building strategies designed to support lasting security and stability.Learn More about Paige Scannapieco:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Paige-Scannapieco Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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