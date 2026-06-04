Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy announces launch of Ireland Against Racism Fund 2026

The Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy, today announced that applications can now be made for funding from the Ireland Against Racism Fund. The Ireland Against Racism funding call is an important element in supporting the implementation of the National Action Plan Against Racism. Announcing the fund, Minister Brophy said:

This year, there are three streams of funding; - Scheme 1 will provide grants, ranging from €100,000 to €250,000, to organisations for large multi-annual projects. Scheme1 projects will be rolled out over a period of three years. - Scheme 2 will provide grants, ranging from €40,000 to €100,000, to organisations for national and regional projects. - Scheme 3 will provide grants, ranging from €5,000 to €10,000, to organisations for local projects. All applications must be submitted electronically. Applications for funding will remain open until noon on 1st July. Groups can access a detailed guidance document and complete an online application form at the following link: Ireland Against Racism Fund ENDS...///

Since its inception in 2023, the Ireland Against Racism Fund has supported 95 projects with grant funding totalling €3.9m. Applications for Funding will be assessed according to the following criteria: Strategic fit and achieving the goals of the Scheme

Strength of proposal

Capacity of applicant organisation to deliver work programme

Financial management and value for money

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.