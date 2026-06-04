Statement from Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, following a significant fire at Wicklow Mountains National Park

“Last week, an illegal fire destroyed 66 hectares of land within Wicklow Mountains National Park, the equivalent of an area more than 50 times the size of Croke Park. This utterly reckless act put homes and lives at risk, diverted essential emergency services, and devastated vulnerable habitats, water quality and wildlife in the middle of the nesting season.

“Now that the emergency response is completed and a Garda investigation is underway, I want to remind the public that the National Parks and Wildlife Service has significantly ramped up its capacity and readiness for these events, and will be utilising its ‘eyes in the sky’ aerial surveillance programme and ground crews to prevent and deter illegal activity in and around our National Parks over the summer months.

“Meanwhile, legislation specifically prohibits the burning of vegetation during the nesting season – without exemption. I am appealing to communities and landowners to be aware of their responsibilities when it comes to burning activities. Illegal burning is a wildlife crime and is subject to investigation and prosecution. Damage caused by illegal fires can be cross reported to, or inspected by, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and can result in a sanction being applied to area based payments.

“I’m so grateful to the emergency services and NPWS personnel who put their lives at risk for us in situations like this, and I’d like to commend the member of the public who reported the fire. A full investigation is now underway and I’m determined that those responsible will be held accountable for their actions.

“National Parks belong to the public. Fires such as these are a wanton destruction of public lands and amenities, with a devastating and long-lasting impact on nature. NPWS staff on the ground have already reported numerous Pipit and Lark nests destroyed, and the stories of adult birds carrying beaks full of food looking for their nests now torched is truly heartbreaking. I know how much work, care and dedication goes into conservation in our National Parks. My thoughts are with the team at Wicklow Mountains National Park as they assess and monitor the damage in the weeks ahead. Nesting season is a time for growth and for the future survival of our rarest birds and wildlife. That makes this act particularly cruel.”

ENDS

Notes to editor

In the early hours of last Thursday 28th May, a member of the public reported a fire on an open hillside in Piperstown, near the Glenasmole Valley in South County Dublin. This land is part of Wicklow Mountains National Park.

The report triggered an emergency response from the Dublin Fire Brigade, and personnel from the National Parks and Wildlife Service quickly attended the scene, along with Coillte personnel.

Together they attempted to bring the fire under control, but strong winds and large gorse stands on site created the conditions for this fire to spread extremely quickly. Significant public resources were mobilised including the use of multiple fire tenders and helicopters to conduct water drops. There were private homes close by and Dublin Fire Brigade called an excavator onsite to dig firebreaks to protect them. Emergency services were on the scene for 24 hours, and despite their best efforts, some 66 hectares of land were burned.

Under the Wildlife Act, burning, cutting, or destroying vegetation on uncultivated land or hedgerows is illegal between 1 March and 31 August to safeguard nesting birds and wildlife during their breeding season. This is strictly regulated to prevent wildfires and protect wildlife. The burning of general domestic or agricultural waste is entirely prohibited.