Influential Women Profiles Maria Davies, PMP: Client Delivery Manager at GuideIT

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Championing People-First Project Management, Operational Governance, and High-Impact Transformation Across IndustriesMcKinney, Texas — Maria Davies, PMP, is an accomplished project management and client delivery professional with more than a decade of experience spanning healthcare, finance, and technology. Known for her ability to lead complex initiatives and build strong client relationships, Maria has built a career focused on operational excellence, structured delivery frameworks, and collaborative leadership that delivers measurable value across enterprise environments.Maria’s career began as hospital support staff, where she first developed an interest in healthcare operations and organizational systems. While pursuing her teaching certification, she was presented with an opportunity to transition into IT training for a major healthcare system’s service desk. This pivotal move marked the beginning of her technology career and led to her earning an ITIL certification, providing early exposure to major incident management, change management practices, and IT service delivery frameworks. These foundational experiences shaped her long-term focus on building operational structure, managing complex initiatives, and strengthening client engagement models.Over time, Maria advanced into senior project and delivery leadership roles across multiple industries, including positions at Texas Capital Bank and GuideIT. In these roles, she led high-visibility, enterprise-level initiatives, supported treasury and IT program delivery, and contributed to the implementation of structured PMO governance models designed to improve consistency, transparency, and execution quality. Her leadership approach emphasizes accountability, collaboration, and delivering meaningful outcomes that align business objectives with client needs.Currently serving as a Client Delivery Manager at GuideIT, Maria oversees managed services delivery across a diverse portfolio of industries and enterprise clients. She leverages her PMP certification, IT service management expertise, and leadership experience to strengthen governance frameworks, drive process improvements, and mentor teams toward operational excellence. Her leadership style is grounded in empathy, clarity, and resilience, with a strong belief that sustainable business success is achieved by supporting people and fostering trusted relationships.Maria attributes much of her career growth to a “do it scared” mentality, embracing opportunities even when she did not feel fully prepared. When professional doors have opened, she has consistently chosen to step through them, trusting that growth often happens outside of comfort zones. Throughout her journey, she has experienced moments of self-doubt—questioning whether she had sufficient experience or whether timing was right for change—but she has learned to lean into uncertainty rather than avoid it. By taking on new challenges despite discomfort, Maria has expanded her skill set, strengthened her confidence, and accelerated her professional development. This mindset continues to define her leadership philosophy, grounded in openness, adaptability, and the belief that capability is built through experience.The best career advice Maria has received has significantly shaped her leadership approach. A core principle she carries is, “if you take care of your people, they will take care of the business,” which continues to guide her people-first leadership style. Early encouragement to pursue her Project Management Professional (PMP) certification also proved pivotal, opening doors to larger, more strategic opportunities and reinforcing her commitment to professional development. Additionally, a mentor challenged her to use her voice more intentionally—to advocate for herself and recognize her own value. This guidance strengthened her ability to navigate difficult conversations, negotiate effectively, and communicate with confidence in high-pressure environments. Together, these lessons have shaped her leadership philosophy: prioritize people, invest in growth, and never underestimate the power of one’s voice.Maria encourages young women entering the technology and project management fields to remain confident and grounded in their identity, particularly in environments where they may be underrepresented. She acknowledges that technology can be a male-dominated industry, where women may sometimes feel the need to over-prove themselves. In these situations, she advises allowing the quality of work to speak first—through consistency, preparation, and results—rather than relying on visibility or volume.She also emphasizes the importance of authenticity in leadership. Maria believes that traits such as empathy, emotional intelligence, and authenticity are not weaknesses, but essential strengths that foster trust, strengthen teams, and create lasting professional impact. Even emotions that are sometimes discouraged in professional environments can reflect engagement, passion, and commitment to meaningful work. Over time, she has come to view these characteristics as critical components of effective leadership and encourages others to embrace what makes them unique rather than conforming to external expectations.In her field, Maria identifies rapid technological advancement—particularly the rise of artificial intelligence—as both a challenge and an opportunity. Organizations are increasingly focused on integrating AI into operations while the technology continues to evolve. At the same time, there is significant pressure to optimize costs and ensure that technology investments deliver real, measurable value. Navigating this landscape requires adaptability, critical thinking, and ongoing learning, making it one of the most dynamic aspects of modern enterprise delivery.At the core of Maria’s professional and personal values are mentorship and advocacy. She is deeply appreciative of the leaders who have invested in her development and is committed to paying that support forward by guiding and empowering others. She also draws strength from a community of women who have encouraged her throughout her journey, helping her grow in confidence, courage, and ambition. These experiences have reinforced her belief that empowerment creates stronger teams, more inclusive workplaces, and greater opportunities for individuals to thrive.Through her leadership at GuideIT and across her career, Maria Davies continues to advance enterprise delivery excellence by combining technical expertise, people-centered leadership, and a commitment to meaningful, sustainable impact across industries.Learn More about Maria Davies:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Maria-Davies Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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