Promo Direct Introduces Expanded Back-to-School Promotional Products Collection for Seasonal Campaigns

Promo Direct expands its Back-to-School collection with practical promotional products and branded merchandise for schools and student outreach.

Back-to-school campaigns help engage students and families through practical promotional products. Useful branded items support learning and strengthen school connections” — Dave Sarro, CEO of Promo Direct

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promo Direct has announced the launch of an expanded Back-to-school promotional products collection, featuring branded merchandise and custom promotional products designed to support schools, educational institutions, and seasonal outreach campaigns.

The collection brings together a wide range of Back-to-school promotional products, including practical and everyday promotional items used in academic environments. The assortment features imprinted backpacks, notebooks, pens, water bottles, lunch bags, and tech accessories, along with other custom promotional products suited for student engagement, campus activities, and classroom use.

As the academic season approaches, schools, colleges, and community organizations continue to prioritize promotional products that are functional, accessible, and relevant to daily student life. Back-to-school promotional products are increasingly used in orientation programs, student welcome kits, awareness campaigns, and school events where utility and visibility are equally important.

Promo Direct noted that branded merchandise plays a meaningful role in helping educational institutions build engagement at the start of the academic year. Products that are used regularly in classrooms and on campus can support familiarity while also offering long-term visibility for programs and initiatives.

Dave Sarro, COO of Promo Direct: “Back-to-school campaigns give schools and organizations a chance to connect with students and families in a practical and meaningful way. Custom promotional products that are useful in everyday learning environments help create a stronger sense of engagement during the start of the academic year.”

The expanded collection is also intended to support businesses that participate in seasonal outreach during the back-to-school period. Many organizations use this time of year for community initiatives, sponsorship programs, and student-focused campaigns that incorporate branded merchandise as part of their engagement strategy.

According to Promo Direct, demand for promotional products and branded merchandise remains steady during the back-to-school season, particularly for items that offer long-term usability and practical value in educational settings.

The expanded Back-to-school promotional products collection provides a simplified way for customers to explore relevant promotional items for seasonal planning and academic campaigns.

About Promo Direct

Established in 1991, Promo Direct is a promotional products company specializing in custom promotional products for businesses, educational institutions, and organizations. The company offers a wide range of product categories including apparel, drinkware, office supplies, technology accessories, and seasonal promotional items designed to support brand visibility, engagement, and outreach initiatives.

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