UltraSight™ to Participate in Mayo Clinic Innovation Summit Focused on the Future of Cardiovascular Care

CEO Davidi Vortman to join healthcare leaders discussing the future of cardiovascular collaboration and care delivery

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UltraSight™ , a leader in AI-guided cardiac imaging, today announced its participation in the Mayo Clinic Cardiology and Radiology Innovation Summit, an invitation-only gathering bringing together healthcare leaders, investors, strategic partners, and emerging medical technology companies focused on accelerating innovation across cardiovascular and radiologic care.As part of the summit, UltraSight™ Chief Executive Officer Davidi Vortman, will participate in the panel discussion, “Innovating Together: Successful Collaborations with Mayo Clinic,” where leaders from select healthcare technology companies and Mayo Clinic collaborators will discuss lessons learned from building and scaling innovation partnerships within healthcare systems.Hosted by Mayo Clinic, the summit convenes executives, clinicians, founders, strategics, and investors to explore emerging technologies, clinical implementation, healthcare transformation, reimbursement strategy, and the future role of artificial intelligence in cardiovascular and radiology workflows. Participating organizations and speakers include leaders from Mayo Clinic, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Medtronic, GE HealthCare, Philips, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Siemens Healthineers, Deerfield Catalyst, American Heart Association Ventures, MedTech Innovator, and other leading organizations across healthcare and medical technology.“We’re excited to participate in a summit bringing together many of the organizations shaping the future of cardiovascular innovation and care delivery,” said Davidi Vortman, Chief Executive Officer of UltraSight™. “Healthcare systems globally are facing increasing demand for AI-guided cardiac imaging alongside persistent workforce and workflow challenges. We believe collaboration between clinicians, healthcare systems, innovators, and strategic partners will play a critical role in expanding access to high-quality cardiac ultrasound and advancing more scalable models of care.”The Mayo Clinic Cardiology and Radiology Innovation Summit was created to foster collaboration between healthcare systems, startups, investors, and strategic industry leaders working to accelerate clinical innovation and improve patient care through emerging technologies. The event is designed to help bridge “startup ambition” with clinical expertise, strategic partnerships, and real-world healthcare implementation.UltraSight™’s participation in the summit follows several recent company milestones, including its selection into MedTech Innovator’s 2026 Accelerator Cohort and inaugural MTI Index, as well as the publication in European Heart Journal – Digital Health of multicenter research findings demonstrating that novice operators achieved diagnostic-quality cardiac ultrasound in 97.7% of cases after a single day of AI-guided training. The full study is available at https://doi.org/10.1093/ehjdh/ztag065 About UltraSight™UltraSight™ is an AI-powered medical imaging company advancing access to high-quality cardiac ultrasound through the UltraSight™ Echosystem. The Echosystem is a comprehensive platform that combines structured training, real-time AI guidance, and advanced analytics to enable non-cardiac sonographer providers to safely and efficiently perform focused echocardiography (FoCUS) exams under qualified physician oversight. By delivering diagnostic-grade image quality at the point of care while preserving physician-led interpretation and reporting, the UltraSight™ Echosystem enables health systems to expand cardiac imaging access, reduce wait times, and transform workflows across inpatient, outpatient, oncology, and screening settings.The UltraSight™ Echosystem supports focused and limited transthoracic echocardiography workflows that generally align with existing U.S. Medicare reimbursement pathways. UltraSight’s software has FDA 510(k) clearance to assist medical professionals in performing cardiac ultrasound scans. For more information, visit https://ultrasight.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn and X or contact info@ultrasight.com.About Mayo Clinic Cardiology and Radiology Innovation SummitThe Mayo Clinic Cardiology and Radiology Innovation Summit is an invitation-only gathering focused on advancing collaboration across cardiovascular medicine, radiology, medical technology, and healthcare innovation. The summit brings together clinicians, healthcare executives, startups, strategic partners, and investors to explore emerging technologies, partnership models, clinical implementation, and the future of patient care. Hosted by Mayo Clinic, the event is designed to foster meaningful collaboration between healthcare systems, innovators, and industry leaders working to accelerate positive real-world clinical impact.Media Contact:

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